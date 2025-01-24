This Summer It’s all about Math

In summers, a group of extraordinary young geniuses come together to learn,enjoy and celebrate their infectious passion for Mathematics. A passion sostrong that it excites them to wake up at 4 AM to solve Math puzzles. Whoneeds sleep when you have Math?
Epsilon India is a unique venture designed to nurture young minds with apassion, talent, and enthusiasm for Mathematics. Organized by the Raising AMathematician (RAM) Foundation, this residential summer camp empowersmathematically gifted students aged 9 to 13 by combining advancedMathematics education with personal and social development.
Mornings kick off with a hearty breakfast before diving into three90-minute sessions on advanced Math topics. Breaks are packed withassignments, outdoor games like football and volleyball to stretch thosemuscles, or quiet me-time spent soaking in the energy of the campus.
Evenings are for informal discussions—a space to brainstorm and tackletricky problems with friends. This year the camp is hosted at the lushgreen 40-acre campus of Krea University, situated in Sri City, 70 km fromChennai. Away from the hustle and bustle of a metropolitan, thisself-sustained campus boasts of neighbors such as Sriharikota, Kalahasti,Tada and Pulicat. Krea University is a leading Liberal Arts and Sciencescollege guided by a unique pedagogical approach named Interwoven Learning.
Children spend two screen-free weeks immersing themselves in their passionand thinking deeply about problems. Many participants of the Epsilon Indiacamp perform exceptionally well in Mathematics, Computer Science andScience Olympiad apart from other prestigious competitions at theinternational level. The camp also offers children and their parents theopportunity to connect with like-minded families, sharing opportunities andperspectives.
Epsilon India draws inspiration from the highly regarded Epsilon Camp,founded in the USA in 2011 by Dr George R Thomas, founder of Epsilon USA,MathPath and MathCamp. Since 2021, Epsilon India has followed the sameacademic philosophy, establishing itself as a premier programme for earlymathematical training. Participants are taught by distinguishedmathematicians, scientists, and professionals from academia and industry.
Past and current faculty and speakers include Dr S Muralidharan, formerChief Examination Coordinator for India’s official Mathematical Olympiads;Professor Manjul Bhargava, Princeton University, Fields Medalist and PadmaBhushan awardee; Professor Rajeeva L Karandikar, Shanti Swarup BhatnagarAwardee and former director of Chennai Mathematical Institute, ProfessorRajiv Gandhi, founder of the PACT, Professor at Rutgers University-Camden,Professor K V Subrahmanyam, Dean of Studies, Chennai Mathematical Instituteand more.
The camp offers a rigorous curriculum covering a wide array of topics,including Methods of Proofs, Combinatorics, Geometry, Group Theory, andNumber Theory. Designed to spark curiosity and critical thinking, thesecourses ensure a deep understanding of mathematical principles and theirreal-world applications. Epsilon India also conducts a parent programfeaturing regular workshops conducted by experts in various fields tosupport parents in nurturing the mathematical and social growth of theirexceptionally gifted children.
Madhu and Sriram, parents of Tejas Sriram (10 years) shared theirexperience, “We sent our 9-year-old child to Epsilon India in 2024 since heshowed a deep passion and aptitude for Mathematics. He was given a month tosolve the qualification test – which in itself was very impressive, sincethe focus was not on speed, but rather deep thinking. Initially we wereanxious since it was his first time away from home, but the camp organizerswere very professional, caring, and ensured they addressed every need of achild. Not only did the kids immerse themselves in Maths, but they also hada chance to play outdoor and indoor games with newly made friends. When wepicked up our child, the light in his eyes and excitement in his voice wereproof enough that he had a wonderful time. We have already applied for the2025 camp and look forward to it!”
The camp attracts participants from across India and beyond, fostering adiverse and intellectually vibrant community. If your child’s eyes sparklewhen presented with a challenging Math problem, this is where they shouldbe this summer. Epsilon India is more than a camp—it is a transformativeexperience for young mathematicians to explore their potential, embracechallenges, and build a solid foundation for future success. From Olympiadsuccess stories to lifelong friendships, the impact of this programripples far and wide.
This year the camp is slated from 29 April to 12 May 2025, and the lastdate for submission of online application is February 10, 2025. To learnmore about the application process, visit www.epsilonindia.org.
This article is from 'Raising a Mathematician Foundation'
