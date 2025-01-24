This Summer It’s all about Math

In summers, a group of extraordinary young geniuses come together to learn,enjoy and celebrate their infectious passion for Mathematics. A passion sostrong that it excites them to wake up at 4 AM to solve Math puzzles. Whoneeds sleep when you have Math?

Epsilon India is a unique venture designed to nurture young minds with apassion, talent, and enthusiasm for Mathematics. Organized by the Raising AMathematician (RAM) Foundation, this residential summer camp empowersmathematically gifted students aged 9 to 13 by combining advancedMathematics education with personal and social development.

Mornings kick off with a hearty breakfast before diving into three90-minute sessions on advanced Math topics. Breaks are packed withassignments, outdoor games like football and volleyball to stretch thosemuscles, or quiet me-time spent soaking in the energy of the campus.

Evenings are for informal discussions—a space to brainstorm and tackletricky problems with friends. This year the camp is hosted at the lushgreen 40-acre campus of Krea University, situated in Sri City, 70 km fromChennai. Away from the hustle and bustle of a metropolitan, thisself-sustained campus boasts of neighbors such as Sriharikota, Kalahasti,Tada and Pulicat. Krea University is a leading Liberal Arts and Sciencescollege guided by a unique pedagogical approach named Interwoven Learning.