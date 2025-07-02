How Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund finds opportunity in volatility

If you are a mutual fund investor, you might be aware of the volatility that comes with mutual fund investing. But it is essential to note that the shifts in the market can also create potential opportunities, specifically in the small cap space.
The Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund has been tailored to navigate this space with a disciplined approach that looks beyond market noise and focuses on potential long-term growth.
True, small caps can run the risk of exposure to market movements in a more sensitive way. However, when mitigated properly, these short-term fluctuations can create a landscape where the market corrections may lead to a valid entry point. In the past, small caps have shown potential to bounce back after periods of volatility.
In a scenario like this, volatility is not just a challenge but can also be a window of opportunity for investors. For those equipped to navigate the volatility, it can offer a chance to invest in fundamentally sound businesses at potentially better valuations.
The Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund has the 3-in-1 advantage, with a structured investment process that is built to potentially manage volatility. The three-pronged approach combines Growth, Value and Quality. This is done with an aim to help you achieve a balanced portfolio across sectors and throughout market cycles.
Moreover, with Bajaj Finserv AMC’s proprietary INQUBE philosophy, every investment is powered with top-down macro trends, bottom-up stock selection, and behavioural insights. This helps the fund team assess company fundamentals, sector outlook, and valuation gaps, especially when market sentiment may temporarily distort prices.
The Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund is designed on 5 key pillars -
Quality – Companies with consistent earnings and sound fundamentals.
Growth – Businesses with scalable models and long-term vision.
Undervalued opportunities – Firms that are potentially mispriced relative to their intrinsic value.
Leadership – Companies that dominate both niche and emerging markets.
Governance – Transparent businesses with credible management and promoter alignment.
Together, these 5 pillars work to help navigate market volatility while helping you build potential long-term growth.
If you are an individual investor looking to invest in small cap funds, an SIP can be a suitable investment opportunity. A Systematic Investment Plan in the Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund allows you to dip your toes in the world of mutual fund investing gradually, without committing to a big amount. With consistent contributions at fixed intervals, an SIP can help you build potential wealth in the long run.
Starting an SIP can help you mitigate market risks throughout different cycles with the help of rupee cost averaging. On the other hand, consistent investing can help you potentially benefit from the power of compounding.
A Systematic Investment Plan can help you build meaningful exposure to small cap opportunities.
Market volatility is often looked at as a risk to investors, but when you implement a suitable strategy, it can also help uncover potential value. The Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund is made to seek out these moments and turn them into opportunities through careful selection and disciplined execution. Investors looking to build exposure to this segment may consider the SIP route to invest in SIP and stay aligned with their long-term goals.
*Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them
#The above product labelling assigned during the New Fund Offer is based on internal assessment of the Scheme Characteristics or model portfolio and the same may vary post NFO when actual investments are made.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.