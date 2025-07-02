How Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund finds opportunity in volatility

If you are a mutual fund investor, you might be aware of the volatility that comes with mutual fund investing. But it is essential to note that the shifts in the market can also create potential opportunities, specifically in the small cap space.

The Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund has been tailored to navigate this space with a disciplined approach that looks beyond market noise and focuses on potential long-term growth.

Small caps and volatility: Two sides of the same coin

True, small caps can run the risk of exposure to market movements in a more sensitive way. However, when mitigated properly, these short-term fluctuations can create a landscape where the market corrections may lead to a valid entry point. In the past, small caps have shown potential to bounce back after periods of volatility.

In a scenario like this, volatility is not just a challenge but can also be a window of opportunity for investors. For those equipped to navigate the volatility, it can offer a chance to invest in fundamentally sound businesses at potentially better valuations.

How Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund approaches volatility

The Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund has the 3-in-1 advantage, with a structured investment process that is built to potentially manage volatility. The three-pronged approach combines Growth, Value and Quality. This is done with an aim to help you achieve a balanced portfolio across sectors and throughout market cycles.

Moreover, with Bajaj Finserv AMC’s proprietary INQUBE philosophy, every investment is powered with top-down macro trends, bottom-up stock selection, and behavioural insights. This helps the fund team assess company fundamentals, sector outlook, and valuation gaps, especially when market sentiment may temporarily distort prices.