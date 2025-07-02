This Loan Utsav, Get Instant Personal Loans with Zero Hassle

Life often brings unexpected expenses — some joyful, others demanding. From sudden travel plans to medical bills or urgent home repairs, these expenses can strain your savings. During such times, a personal loan offers timely financial support with quick access to funds and minimal paperwork.
As the Loan Utsav by Bajaj Finance unfolds, it's an ideal opportunity to explore how a personal loan can help you meet your financial needs efficiently — without compromising on convenience. Fast, flexible, and fully digital, it is designed to support real-life financial requirements.
How does a personal loan work
A personal loan gives you quick access to money, making it a good option for handling unexpected expenses. With a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you can get an amount up to Rs. 55 lakh based on your needs, get the money quickly, and repay it over a flexible period. It's a simple and reliable way to manage sudden financial needs.
Why this Loan Utsav is the perfect time to apply
Here are some reasons why opting for a personal loan from Bajaj Finance during this Loan Utsav can help you:
No collateral required – Since personal loans are unsecured, you do not need to pledge any assets as security to obtain the funds.
Quick disbursal – If you meet the eligibility criteria and submit the required documents, you can get instant approval. Funds are usually disbursed within 24 hours*.
Flexible repayment tenure – You can choose a repayment period that suits your budget, ranging from 12 months to 96 months.
Minimal paperwork – You can complete your application with basic paperwork, and receive approval quickly depending on the eligibility
How to Apply for a Personal Loan in Minutes
Getting a personal loan is an easy process. Here’s how it works:
Visit the Personal Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website and click on ‘APPLY’.
Enter your 10-digit mobile number and the OTP sent to your phone.
Fill in the application form with your basic loan details, such as your full name, PAN, date of birth, and PIN code.
Now, click on ‘PROCEED’ to visit the loan selection page.
Enter the loan amount that you need. Choose from the three personal loan variants –Term, Flexi Term, and Flexi Hybrid Term.
Choose the repayment tenure – you can select tenure options of 12 months to 96 months and click on ‘PROCEED’.
Complete your KYC and submit your application.
A representative will guide you on the next steps. The loan amount will be transferred to your bank account on the successful verification of your documents. Ensure that you check the personal loan interest rate and other charges before you apply. You can use the personal loan EMI calculator to estimate the monthly instalment based on your loan amount, tenure, and interest rate. This way, you can plan your loan repayment comfortably.
Smart ways to use your personal loan
Still wondering if a personal loan is right for you? Here are a few ways to make it work for you:
Weddings: Manage big-ticket expenses without exhausting your savings.
Travel: Book that dream trip without waiting for your bonus.
Home makeover: Upgrade your space with new furniture or interiors.
Education: Fund a course that can boost your career.
Medical emergencies: Cover unexpected health costs without delay.
Why Bajaj Finance is a trusted name
Instant financial support during emergencies
Keeps your savings and investments untouched
Transparent terms with control over how you use the funds
Available 24x7
Suitable for both salaried and self-employed individuals
The Bajaj Finance Loan Utsav is a limited-time offer and if you're planning to apply for a personal loan, now is the perfect time.
*Terms and conditions apply
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.