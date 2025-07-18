How Global Creators Are Using Vidu to Redefine Storytelling and Why It Matters for India’s Creative Future

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the creative industries, powerful generative video tools like Vidu are empowering a new wave of storytellers around the world. From Zagreb to Mexico City to São Paulo, creators are using this next-generation video platform to turn their ideas into professional-grade visual stories without expensive studios or complex software.

India, with its massive creator economy, growing animation and gaming sectors, and a deep well of storytelling tradition, is poised to benefit immensely from these global shifts. Vidu offers a glimpse into what the future could look like for Indian animators, filmmakers, educators, and anyone looking to express ideas visually faster, cheaper, and with more creative control. Here’s how three international creators are already doing it and what their experiences could mean for India’s next generation of creators.

Goran: From Newsroom Manager to Music Video Creator

In Zagreb, Croatia, Goran spent his career running a major news website. Animation had always intrigued him, but long workdays left little time for creative exploration. After retiring, he turned to AI to pursue storytelling. His first attempts with other platforms were disappointing. The interfaces felt clunky, and the tools were too rigid.

That changed when he discovered Vidu. Its intuitive design and free trial credits allowed him to experiment with music videos right away. While learning how to prompt effectively still takes time, Goran describes his process as collaborative as Vidu responds to his ideas, helping him refine them as he works.

The real transformation? Rediscovering a sense of personal creativity. Goran’s YouTube audience has responded enthusiastically to his projects, proving that with the right tools, meaningful stories can emerge from anyone, anywhere.

In India, where tens of thousands of creators explore music videos, short films, and animations every year, Goran’s journey shows that retirement or limited experience need not be barriers to creativity. AI tools like Vidu can unlock new pathways for expression — even for those outside the traditional media industry.

Laurent: Streamlining Game Development Through Visual Storytelling

A French creative director based in Mexico City, Laurent works at the intersection of game design, visual storytelling, and rapid prototyping. She adopted Vidu early on, drawn by its ability to maintain consistent character design across different scenes, which is a key challenge in stylized narratives.

Using Vidu’s reference-to-video tools, Laurent cut down on hours of redundant editing. For Indian creators developing animated IPs or pitching narrative content to platforms like YouTube, Amazon Prime, or even regional OTTs, the ability to maintain visual continuity while working solo or with small teams could be game-changing.

Laurent’s videos, often shared along with process tutorials, have reached tens of thousands of viewers. She’s also pushing Vidu’s capabilities by experimenting with stylized three-dimensional characters, which is something she once thought was only possible with expensive rendering infrastructure.

This is especially relevant in India, where small studios and solo creators are experimenting with stylized visuals for everything from indie games to devotional content. Tools like Vidu help flatten the production curve, allowing more voices to participate in a growing digital content market.