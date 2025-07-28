Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Dzire: Mileage, Handling and Driving Comfort Compared

If you're confused between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Dzire, you're definitely not the only one. These two cars may come from the same family, but they serve different personalities. One’s zippy and compact, while the other leans more towards elegance and space. Both share similar features under the hood, but they move to a different rhythm once you're behind the wheel. So which one fits your life better? Read on to know more.

Mileage: Small Numbers, Big Savings

When it comes to fuel efficiency, both the Swift and Dzire deliver significant numbers. On paper, the difference feels almost invisible, especially in petrol variants. You’ll rarely notice any variation at the fuel pump during everyday use. However, if you’re someone who prefers CNG for its cost-effectiveness, the Dzire does take a slight lead.

While the Maruti Suzuki Swift performs impressively across all options, the Dzire squeezes out slightly better numbers, which add up over time, especially for high-mileage users. Here’s how things look when you break it down:

● Petrol manual: Swift gives 24.8 km/l, Dzire is at 24.79 km/l - practically the same

● Petrol AMT: Swift gets 25.75 km/l, Dzire is just behind at 25.71 km/l

● CNG variant: Swift offers 32.85 km/kg, Dzire edges ahead with 33.73 km/kg

Over long distances, that slight advantage in Dzire’s CNG can help reduce running costs

For most buyers, both cars will feel equally efficient in petrol, but CNG users might appreciate Dzire’s slight edge.

Handling: One’s Sharp, the Other’s Smooth

Now let’s talk about how these cars feel when you're actually driving.

The Maruti Swift is light and easy to drive. It swerves well even in dense traffic. If you like to assume control of the wheel, you will likely appreciate how responsive the wheel is. It travels faster since it is smaller, and one can zip across lanes that are congested with other cars. Parking is also very easy. It has this sense of energy to it, and that is one thing you will feel as soon as you press the pedal.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, on the other hand, is different. It is a car that does not hurry around but flows. The suspension is set up to absorb bumps, and the longer wheelbase makes the car feel more planted on the highway. It lacks the swiftness of the Swift to amble through corners and has a smooth and stable ride, particularly when the backseat is full of passengers.

The Swift is your friend in case you are a solo driver who loves being connected to the road. When your trip is usually accompanied by household members and their luggage, the Dzire adds tranquility to the travel.