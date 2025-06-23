Not Just IITs: LPU Student Secures Record-Breaking ₹2.5 Crore Placement Offer

“This isn’t an exception. It’s a reflection of LPU’s growing momentum in producing industry-ready graduates capable of competing at the highest levels,” said a senior official at LPU’s Division of Career Services.

Massive Placement Drive with Impressive Scale

The scale of LPU’s placement drive is equally impressive. The marquee placements are not isolated successes. In the recent placement cycles:

A total of 7,204 job offers were made to students across various engineering disciplines, reflecting the strong industry demand for LPU graduates. Notably, 1,602 students received multiple job offers, further underscoring their employability. The average salary package for the top 25% of placed students stood at an impressive 10.23 LPA. Prestigious companies, including Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Amazon, and ServiceNow, were among the top recruiters visiting the campus. In a standout achievement, Adireddy Vasu, a BTech ECE student, set an institutional record by securing seven job offers.

High-Paying Roles across Global Brands

LPU’s recent placement data reads like a who’s who of the global tech landscape, with students landing highly sought-after roles in cutting-edge fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud engineering, and product development—domains that demand exceptional technical and analytical expertise. Tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon have made standout offers, with Microsoft offering the highest package at 52.20 LPA and Amazon close behind at 46.94 LPA, reflecting the calibre of talent being nurtured at the university.

Mass Hiring by Industry Giants

LPU’s industry partnerships extend well beyond marquee names, showcasing a deep-rooted commitment to student employability across disciplines. Top-tier recruiters such as Capgemini, Mindtree, Cognizant, Accenture, and TCS offered hundreds of positions, with Capgemini hiring over 700 students, Mindtree 420+, Cognizant 400+, and both Accenture and TCS bringing 250+ students on board. This impressive placement performance reflects more than just individual success stories—it highlights LPU’s systematic approach to industry engagement and student readiness.

A Global Pipeline of Tech Talent

LPU has steadily built a global reputation. Graduates now work at Fortune 500 companies across the USA, UK, Australia, and Europe, many with packages exceeding 1 crore per annum. Core streams such as Robotics, Automation, ECE, CSE, and Mechanical Engineering continue to dominate in both domestic and international placement rosters.

Why LPU, Not Just IITs?

The secret behind LPU’s placement leap lies in its skill-first approach, exemplified by its EduRevolution framework. Students receive real-world exposure, industry certifications, and dedicated placement training from the second year onward.

“At LPU, we don’t just prepare students for jobs—we prepare them to lead, innovate, and disrupt,” said Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Founder Chancellor of LPU and Rajya Sabha MP.

This performance positions LPU as a formidable contender in India’s engineering education and placement landscape, offering outcomes that rival the nation’s most established institutions.

