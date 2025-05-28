Bajaj Finserv FD Interest Rates for Senior Citizens: Higher Earnings Explained

Fixed deposits have long been a go-to investment option for Indian retirees—and for good reason. With assured returns, no market-linked risk, and flexible tenures, they provide a dependable income stream after retirement. Among the many options available, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit stands out for its blend of attractive interest rates and high safety ratings, making it a smart choice for senior citizens.

Why Consider Bajaj Finance FD?

With a maximum interest rate of up to 7.95% p.a., Bajaj Finance offers one of the most rewarding fixed deposit schemes in the NBFC space. The minimum investment starts at just Rs. 15,000, making it accessible to a wide range of investors, including retirees looking to park their life savings securely.

Here’s what makes Bajaj Finance FD a reliable option for senior investors:

● Special interest rates for senior citizens

● Flexible tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months

● Cumulative and non-cumulative options

● High credit ratings from CRISIL (AAA/Stable) and ICRA (AAA)

Whether you’re looking for regular income or aiming to grow your savings over time, Bajaj Finance FDs offer the flexibility to match your financial goals.

Steady Returns for Senior Citizens

Senior citizens benefit from slightly higher interest rates compared to the general public, helping them earn more over the long term. A senior citizen FD, for instance, offers attractive returns and added stability. For instance, a cumulative FD with Bajaj Finance at a tenure of 18 months can offer up to 7.95% p.a., depending on the age of the customer.

Let’s say you invest Rs. 5 lakh in a cumulative FD—by the end of 18 months, you could earn a significant corpus, all while avoiding market volatility.