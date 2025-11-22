Replacing Heart Valves Without Open Surgery: Meitra Hospital Leading the Way in TAVI/ TAVR

Understanding Aortic Valve and Aortic Stenosis

The aortic valve is one of the heart’s four vital valves. It ensures that blood flows in one direction, from the heart to the rest of the body through the aorta. Over time, this valve can become narrowed or stiffened due to calcium deposits, a condition known as Aortic Stenosis (AS).

When the valve does not open fully, the heart must work harder to pump blood through the restricted opening. Eventually, this can weaken the heart muscle and lead to various complications. “In my clinic, I have seen patients experiencing various symptoms as the disease progresses, from effort intolerance, exertional chest tightness, intermittent fainting episodes, to more serious fainting episodes and hospitalization due to heart failure and puts them at risk of sudden cardiac death”, said Dr. Shafeeq Mattummal, Chair & Director of Cardiology at Meitra Hospital, Kozhikode.