World’s first dual-chamber AVEIR DR leadless pacemaker arrives

The implant was performed by Dr Bharathesh U G and his team. The achievement introduces the newest heart therapies to the area, and highlights the centre’s growing reputation as a leader in modern cardiac care in North Kerala.

The state-of-the-art pacemaker, about the size of a capsule, is placed directly inside the heart. Unlike a traditional pacemaker, it does not require surgical leads or incisions in the chest. Because of this, patients face fewer complications, enjoy quicker recovery, and experience greater comfort after the procedure.

Hospital officials stated that the introduction of the leadless pacemaker marks a major step forward for cardiac care in Kasaragod. It reflects MUHC’s mission to offer world-class treatment close to home, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the district for advanced procedures.