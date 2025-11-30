World’s first dual-chamber AVEIR DR leadless pacemaker arrives
Meitra United Heart Centre (MUHC) in Kasaragod has reached a remarkable mile stone by successfully implanting a leadless pacemaker in an 86-year-old patient, one of the eldest persons in India to receive this advanced device.
The implant was performed by Dr Bharathesh U G and his team. The achievement introduces the newest heart therapies to the area, and highlights the centre’s growing reputation as a leader in modern cardiac care in North Kerala.
The state-of-the-art pacemaker, about the size of a capsule, is placed directly inside the heart. Unlike a traditional pacemaker, it does not require surgical leads or incisions in the chest. Because of this, patients face fewer complications, enjoy quicker recovery, and experience greater comfort after the procedure.
Hospital officials stated that the introduction of the leadless pacemaker marks a major step forward for cardiac care in Kasaragod. It reflects MUHC’s mission to offer world-class treatment close to home, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the district for advanced procedures.
One of the first comprehensive heart centre in the district, MUHC was established as part of the Meitra Care Network, in partnership with Meitra’s Centre for Excellence in Heart and Vascular Care and the United Medical Centre, Kasaragod. The centre provides a full range of diagnostic, medical, and surgical services for heart conditions.
Its team of highly trained cardiologists delivers round-the-clock specialist care. Services include cardiac emergency support, 24/ 7 interventional cardiology. MUHC is equipped with modern consultation rooms and state-of-the-art Cath Lab. Key procedures such as coronary angiography, angioplasty, and various cardiac investigations are all available under one roof.
Meitra United Heart Centre goal is to enhance patient well-being by combining high-quality health care with hospitality-driven com fort. The organisation emphasis es compassionate, ethical, and patient-centred care. The presence of trained doctors, supported by skilled nursing, technical, and paramedical staff, focus on delivering clinical excellence.
With its latest achievement, MUHC continues to strengthen its position as a trusted cardiac care destination, offering the people of Kasaragod and neighbouring regions access to some of the most advanced heart treatments available in India.
