Historic Achievement for Doon Defence Dreamers as 710+ Students Clear NDA (II) 2025 Exam

Dehradun, India | October 7, 2025 — In a landmark achievement that redefines excellence in defence education, Doon Defence Dreamers (DDD) — one of India’s most reputed institutes for NDA coaching in Dehradun — has announced a historic milestone of 710+ written selections in NDA/NA (II) 2025. This record-setting result, verified through the official UPSC NDA result, marks the highest-ever single-session performance since the academy’s inception in 2014.
This achievement not only cements DDD’s reputation as a national leader in NDA exam preparation but also symbolizes the growing trust among aspirants seeking authentic, disciplined, and result-driven guidance for a defence career.
Verified by Official UPSC NDA Result
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the NDA/NA (II) 2025 written results on October 1, 2025, shortlisting candidates for the 156th NDA Course and 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).
All successful candidates are required to register on joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks, as per UPSC instructions. Aspirants can verify their selection by locating their roll number in the official UPSC result PDF.
From 535 to 710+ Selections: A New Era of Consistency and Excellence
With an impressive leap from 535 selections last year to 710+ this session, Doon Defence Dreamers continues to set the gold standard for NDA coaching in India. The institute’s success is built on its Proven 4-Pillar Framework, which ensures holistic preparation and measurable outcomes:
Disciplined Preparation Routine — A military-style timetable that builds both academic precision and personal discipline.
Weekly Mock Tests & Analysis — Continuous assessments and in-depth analysis to refine exam performance.
SSB-Focused Grooming from Day One — Training designed to nurture Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs) and leadership skills early on.
24×7 Faculty Mentorship — One-on-one guidance and round-the-clock academic support for every student.
Watch highlights on YouTube:
Free SSB Coaching for NDA-II 2025 Written Qualifiers
All DDD students who cleared the NDA–II 2025 written exam are eligible for Free SSB Coaching in Dehradun, conducted by experienced GTOs, psychologists, and interviewing officers.
This initiative has already proven successful — with 35 final SSB selections, including 6 women cadets, in the previous NDA 155 batch.
NDA Foundation Course: Shaping Future Officers from School
For aspirants beginning their journey after Class 10, DDD’s NDA Foundation Course integrates school academics with NDA-oriented preparation. This unique program cultivates discipline, leadership, and academic strength from an early stage — helping students transition seamlessly into NDA aspirants and, eventually, defence officers.
Celebrating the Achievers
Among the hundreds of successful candidates, top scorers include:
Rishabh (1442483), Dev Ranjan Yadav (1449776), Amandeep Singh (1448254), Sarthak (5943367), Prince Mehra (5443311), Abhishek Kumar (0845428), Param Teotia (1452382), Balkesh Kumar Gupta (8041999), Himanshu Bairwa (5240506), Abhinav Rana (1449002) — and many more.
The DDD Philosophy: Right Guidance + Discipline + Evaluation = Success
Every milestone achieved by DDD reflects its commitment to structured preparation, ethical teaching, and student-centric mentorship.
“Our goal has never been just about results — it’s about building character, leadership, and integrity. The 710+ selections in NDA-II 2025 are proof that the right guidance and discipline can make every dream achievable,” said Team DDD.
About Doon Defence Dreamers
Founded in 2014, Doon Defence Dreamers is a premier institute offering NDA, SSB, and NDA Foundation Coaching in Dehradun. With a decade-long legacy of producing top results and shaping future leaders, DDD stands as one of India’s most trusted names in defence education.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.