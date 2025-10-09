Historic Achievement for Doon Defence Dreamers as 710+ Students Clear NDA (II) 2025 Exam

Dehradun, India | October 7, 2025 — In a landmark achievement that redefines excellence in defence education, Doon Defence Dreamers (DDD) — one of India’s most reputed institutes for NDA coaching in Dehradun — has announced a historic milestone of 710+ written selections in NDA/NA (II) 2025. This record-setting result, verified through the official UPSC NDA result, marks the highest-ever single-session performance since the academy’s inception in 2014.

This achievement not only cements DDD’s reputation as a national leader in NDA exam preparation but also symbolizes the growing trust among aspirants seeking authentic, disciplined, and result-driven guidance for a defence career.

Verified by Official UPSC NDA Result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the NDA/NA (II) 2025 written results on October 1, 2025, shortlisting candidates for the 156th NDA Course and 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

All successful candidates are required to register on joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks, as per UPSC instructions. Aspirants can verify their selection by locating their roll number in the official UPSC result PDF.

From 535 to 710+ Selections: A New Era of Consistency and Excellence

With an impressive leap from 535 selections last year to 710+ this session, Doon Defence Dreamers continues to set the gold standard for NDA coaching in India. The institute’s success is built on its Proven 4-Pillar Framework, which ensures holistic preparation and measurable outcomes:

Disciplined Preparation Routine — A military-style timetable that builds both academic precision and personal discipline. Weekly Mock Tests & Analysis — Continuous assessments and in-depth analysis to refine exam performance. SSB-Focused Grooming from Day One — Training designed to nurture Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs) and leadership skills early on. 24×7 Faculty Mentorship — One-on-one guidance and round-the-clock academic support for every student.

Watch highlights on YouTube: