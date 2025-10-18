Spine Healing Through Technology and Care

How Robotics Transforms Surgery

Robotic spine surgery enhances the surgeon’s accuracy to over 99%. Using pre-planned trajectories and real-time 3D navigation, the system allows surgeons to place screws and implants with remarkable precision. “The robot helps plan every move,” Dr Fazal explains. “It reduces the risk of damage to nerves or the spinal cord, ensures smaller incisions, and minimises blood loss and infection.” Though robotic systems are yet to arrive in Kerala, Dr Fazal performs most of his surgeries using minimally invasive endoscopic techniques.

In endoscopic spine surgery, a small incision allows the surgeon to access the spine using a camera and precision tools. The benefits are substantial: less pain, shorter hospital stay, faster recovery, and minimal scarring. “If a patient undergoes endoscopic surgery in the morning, they can often go home by evening or the next day,” he says. “Pain is minimal, and recovery is quick.” He adds that he uses only FDA-approved machines and instruments. While this increases the cost slightly, it ensures maximum safety and precision. “I believe in doing it right the first time. Safe surgery is non-negotiable,” he emphasises.

Virtual Reality: A Glimpse into the Future

Starcare also recently made waves with another first, South India’s first Virtual Reality (VR)-assisted Endoscopic Spine Surgery. In this innovative technique, the surgeon wears VR glasses loaded with the patient’s MRI, CT, and X-ray scans. "Normally, during surgery, I’d have to move to different screens to check scans,” explains Dr Fazal. “With VR, all the images are right in front of me. I can operate and view everything in real time, without breaking focus.” The immersive 3D experience improves accuracy, saves time, and maintains surgical sterility. “For complex, multi-level spine surgeries, this is a game-changer,” he adds.

Faster Recovery, Greater Comfort

Patients who undergo endoscopic or VR-assisted spine surgery typically walk within 12 hours of the procedure and return home within a day. Most of them resume normal activities, walking, driving, and even office work, within a week. “The recovery is phenomenal,” says Dr Fazal. “We also use nerve blocks during surgery to reduce postoperative pain, which means patients need fewer painkillers.”

India Catching Up with Global Tech

According to Dr Fazal, India’s medical technology is evolving fast but still trails behind global standards. “In countries like Germany and Korea, robotic and navigation-assisted surgeries are used in majority of cases. In India, we have just a handful of such systems. Still, the pace of growth is encouraging,” he says.

With pioneers like Dr Fazal Rahman leading the way, Starcare Hospital is setting new benchmarks in spine surgery, proving that the future of healthcare is here to stay.

