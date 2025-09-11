Airtel All-In-One OTT Prepaid Packs: Get Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar, & 25+ OTTs with One Recharge

Comprehensive OTT Platform Access

Airtel Xstream Play Premium aggregates content from over 25 streaming partners, providing access to more than 50,000 movies, shows, and web series. Premium platforms include Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, AHA, Hoichoi, Sun NXT, manoramaMAX, ShemarooMe, and more. The platform also includes streaming options such as MX Player and VROTT, expanding the content library without additional costs.

Regional OTT platforms significantly enhance content diversity.

· AHA serves Telugu entertainment

· Sun NXT covers Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada content

· Hoichoi specialises in Bengali programming

· manoramaMAX delivers Malayalam content

· Chaupal has Punjabi content

· ShemarooMe has Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Punjabi, and Hindi movies and shows

· Eros Now includes Marathi, Hindi, and Gujarati entertainment

How to Claim and Access Your OTT Subscriptions

After recharging with eligible Airtel prepaid packs, claiming your OTT benefits is a simple process through the Airtel Xstream Play app. First, download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and then sign in using your Airtel mobile number.

Navigate to the "Claim & Watch" section within Airtel Xstream Play to activate individual platform access. JioHotstar activates automatically, whereas Netflix and Zee5 require manual claiming.

Step-by-step claiming process:

1. Open the Airtel Xstream Play app

2. Sign in with your Airtel number

3. Tap "Claim & Watch" for each platform

4. Follow on-screen activation instructions

5. Track active subscriptions in "My Plans"

The "My Plans" section displays all active OTT subscriptions and remaining validity periods.

Note:

1. Netflix requires the native Netflix app for streaming. Tap the Netflix banner, sign in or create your Netflix account, then confirm your Basic subscription.

2. For Zee5, follow the same claim process as Netflix and download the Zee5 app. To stream content, return to the Airtel Xstream Play app, choose your show or movie, and you'll be redirected to the Zee5 app to watch it.

3. All other platforms can be directly streamed through Airtel Xstream Play.

Device Compatibility and Streaming Experience

Airtel Xstream Play supports multiple devices for flexible entertainment consumption. Stream on Android and iOS smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and desktop computers through the web platform (airtelxstream.in).

Smart TV compatibility includes Android TV and Apple TV through dedicated apps. The Airtel Xstream Box provides seamless TV viewing with pre-installed Airtel Xstream Play access.

Airtel's prepaid packs, which bundle OTT benefits with data, offer a practical solution for Indian consumers seeking affordable access to premium entertainment content. By combining Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium, which offers 25+ regional and international streaming platforms, into a single plan, these packs provide comprehensive entertainment options.

The streamlined claiming process through Airtel Xstream Play ensures quick activation of all included services, while device compatibility across smartphones, smart TVs, and web browsers provides flexibility in how and where you consume content.

Recharge now with the new prepaid packs by Airtel to start enjoying seamless access to thousands of movies, shows, and live sports channels.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.