KIIT Continues Strong Placement Performance for 2025 Batch: NVIDIA, Microsoft Among Top Recruiters

Bhubaneswar, Dec 19: KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU) has once again emonstrated its strong standing among India’s leading universities with an impressive on-campus placement performance for the 2025 batch.

Despite a challenging job market globally, KIIT recorded an overall placement conversion of around 92.5 per cent, reaffirming why it is consistently regarded as one of the best institutions for campus placements in the country.

During the 2025 placement season, over 757 companies visited the KIIT campus to recruit from around 5,000 eligible students, resulting in approximately 4,621 job offers across various schools and disciplines.