Kelachandra Skill Development Centre empowers youth towards self-reliance: Suja K.J. George

Bengaluru, February 12, 2026: The initiatives undertaken by Energy Minister K.J. George, MLA of Sarvagnanagar, through the Kelachandra Skill Development Centre to empower youth with skills and promote self-reliance are highly commendable, said Suja K.J. George, Managing Trustee of the Kelachandra Foundation.

Speaking after distributing certificates to those who completed the skill development courses at the Kelachandra Skill Development Centre in Jeevanahalli on Thursday, Suja K.J. George said, "This skill development centre is a visionary project of Energy Minister K.J. George and Rana George, through which it is empowering the youth community."