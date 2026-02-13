Kelachandra Skill Development Centre empowers youth towards self-reliance: Suja K.J. George

Bengaluru, February 12, 2026: The initiatives undertaken by Energy Minister K.J. George, MLA of Sarvagnanagar, through the Kelachandra Skill Development Centre to empower youth with skills and promote self-reliance are highly commendable, said Suja K.J. George, Managing Trustee of the Kelachandra Foundation.
Speaking after distributing certificates to those who completed the skill development courses at the Kelachandra Skill Development Centre in Jeevanahalli on Thursday, Suja K.J. George said, "This skill development centre is a visionary project of Energy Minister K.J. George and Rana George, through which it is empowering the youth community."
"Kelachandra Foundation's skill development centres are not only providing training but also providing various services and facilities to the people of the constituency in the field of sports, education and health. I feel immensely happy when I see it is helping society. Similarly, my family is also happy because the people of the constituency are benefiting from this," she said.
"Your hard work in these three-months of training will yield good results in the future. While learning new things, you will also gain new skills and make new friends and increase your experience. The youth community can become financially strong by acquiring skills without falling prey to drug addiction," she said.
Record contribution in the health sector:
"Kelachandra Foundation has made a record contribution to the health sector. More than 38,000 free dialysis sessions have been performed at the dialysis centres here since 2014. More than 1.1 lakh consultations have been provided for those suffering from problems like diabetes and hypertension. More than 1.20 lakh citizens have availed our lab and free medicine facilities. More than 30,000 registered outpatients have benefited. Community health workers are visiting more than 80,000 homes and helping families get healthcare, pension and welfare schemes," informed Suja K.J. George.
"Apart from healthcare, more than 1600 women have been trained in computer training, tailoring, handicrafts and jewelry making, while more than 800 youth have been trained in data entry, electrician work and mobile repairs. Here, priority has also been given to education and sports by upgrading schools and playgrounds. Emphasis is being placed on developing parks and greening," she said.
Mr. H.A. Pulikeshi, Hennur Block Congress President, Mr. Raghu Devaraj, Maruti Sevanagar Block Congress President, Ms. Latha Ganesh, Coordinator, Jeevanahalli Skill Development Centre, Dr. Triveni, Director of Sarvagna Health care , K.G. Halli Skill Development Centre, Mr. Menon, K.J. George's Political Secretary and others participated.
Mr. K.J. George, Minister for Energy
Kelachandra Foundation is undertaking various programs including health, education, skill training, etc. to make the people of Sarvagnanagar constituency well-educated, healthy and skilled, and is formulating programs for the comprehensive development of the constituency. Through this, Sarvagnanagar constituency is being made a model constituency. As a part of this program, certificates are being distributed to those who have undergone skill training, laying a solid foundation for their future.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.