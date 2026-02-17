RuPay credit cards powering India’s digital payments revolution

RuPay Credit Cards have seen strong growth, driven largely by their seamless integration with UPI and the advantage of operating on India’s domestic payment network, making everyday digital payments simpler and more accessible.

Banks such as IDFC FIRST Bank have supported this shift by offering RuPay cards designed around local usage and digital-first habits.

Credit Cards and Digital Payments Today

The role of the credit card online has changed. It is no longer just a fallback when cash runs out. It is often the primary payment method, especially online. Contactless taps, saved cards, and app-based payments have made usage faster and more routine.

RuPay cards fit neatly into this flow. Users can even link a RuPay credit card to UPI apps, which means they can pay on UPI while still using credit. For many people, this feels like the best of both worlds.

Banks like IDFC FIRST Bank have embraced this shift by offering RuPay Credit Cards designed for seamless digital payments, while also allowing customers to enable UPI on their existing credit cards through a simple online process, making everyday transactions smoother and more flexible.