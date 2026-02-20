Should you invest in upcoming IPOs? Opportunities & risks explained

An upcoming IPO is not a guaranteed profit opportunity. It is simply a new stock sale where you must decide whether the business is good and whether the price is fair. Apply only when the offer documents give you enough clarity; otherwise, waiting for the listing is often a safer way to enter.

In this article, you will learn the key opportunities and risks in upcoming IPOs:

What is an Upcoming IPO?

An upcoming IPO (initial public offering) is when a private company says it will sell shares to the public for the first time, but hasn't opened for subscription yet. This gives investors time to get ready to buy shares and become part-owners when the company goes public on a stock exchange.

This raises money for growth and makes the company a public entity. These are companies that are in the works; they have sent documents like the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to regulators. Financial news sites and brokerage platforms usually have information about their price ranges and dates.