Holi 2026: Top refrigerators That Keep Drinks and Sweets Fresh

Holi is all about colours, fun, and lots of guests—but it is also when your fridge works overtime. From chilled thandai to sweets and snacks, your refrigerator needs to keep up with the festive chaos while staying energy-efficient. If your current fridge feels cramped, cools unevenly, or struggles when fully stocked, this Holi is the perfect time to upgrade.
Thanks to the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, bringing home a new refrigerator has never been easier. Enjoy Easy EMIs, zero down payment on select models, and exclusive festive discounts to choose a fridge that perfectly fits your home and budget. Simply browse your preferred models on Bajaj Mall, then visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores to complete your purchase conveniently.
Pro-tips for a festive-ready fridge
The gifting shelf strategy: Clear out one entire middle shelf specifically for the gift boxes guests will bring.
Optimal sweet storage: Store milk-based sweets at 2°C–4°C on the middle shelf. Keep dry snacks like Laddoos on the door or top shelf.
The 70% rule: Keep the fridge at 70–80% capacity to allow cold air to circulate around your festive treats.
Why upgrade your refrigerator This Holi?
A modern refrigerator does more than keep food cold—it makes festival prep easier and more efficient:
Smarter storage: New models, including top-rated Haier refrigerators, offer adjustable shelves, convertible freezers, and spacious compartments for sweets, drinks, and snacks.
Odour-free cooling: Deodorisers and hygiene filters prevent milk-based Mithai from absorbing the aroma of spicy Namkeen.
Energy-efficient AI Modes: AI-driven energy savings adjust cooling patterns when doors are opened frequently during festive gatherings.
Instant chilling: Power Cool modes chill drinks in minutes for unexpected guests.
How to choose the right refrigerator for Holi 2026
Selecting the right fridge is not just about capacity—it is about features that match your lifestyle:
Top refrigerators to check out this Holi 2026
Choosing a refrigerator isn’t just about its size—it is about finding the right technology that fits your lifestyle. Here’s why these models are considered the top picks for 2026.
Limited time offers on electronics and appliances
Samsung: Get a new Samsung refrigerator with zero down payment and flexible tenure options. EMIs start from Rs. 1,290 per month, with savings of up to Rs. 5,000 (up to 50% off).
LG: Upgrade to an LG refrigerator with no upfront cost and flexible EMI plans starting at just Rs. 875 per month. Enjoy total savings of up to Rs. 5,000 (up to 50% off).
Whirlpool: Bring home a Whirlpool refrigerator with a 30% discount (up to Rs. 5,000), zero down payment, and Easy EMIs starting from just Rs. 859 per month.
*Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, promotional offers, and variant. Check the latest price before purchase.
Bring home your preferred refrigerator with Bajaj Finserv
You do not need to pay a hefty amount upfront to bring home a feature-packed new refrigerator. With Bajaj Finserv financing options, upgrading becomes simple, affordable, and easy on your pocket. Follow these simple steps:
Explore online: Compare capacities, energy efficiency, and summer-ready features on Bajaj Mall.
Visit Partner Stores: Test your favourite models in person at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities.
Choose Easy EMI Loan: Split your purchase into manageable monthly installments up to Rs. 5 lakh.
Zero down payment: Take home select models without paying anything upfront.
EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases up to Rs. 3 lakh into Easy EMIs instantly, paperlessly.
A new refrigerator offers more than consistent cooling — it provides smarter storage for your festive treats and enhanced energy efficiency. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can turn premium refrigerators into convenient and affordable monthly payments.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.