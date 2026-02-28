Holi 2026: Top refrigerators That Keep Drinks and Sweets Fresh

Pro-tips for a festive-ready fridge

The gifting shelf strategy: Clear out one entire middle shelf specifically for the gift boxes guests will bring.

Optimal sweet storage: Store milk-based sweets at 2°C–4°C on the middle shelf. Keep dry snacks like Laddoos on the door or top shelf.

The 70% rule: Keep the fridge at 70–80% capacity to allow cold air to circulate around your festive treats.

Why upgrade your refrigerator This Holi?

A modern refrigerator does more than keep food cold—it makes festival prep easier and more efficient:

Smarter storage: New models, including top-rated Haier refrigerators, offer adjustable shelves, convertible freezers, and spacious compartments for sweets, drinks, and snacks.

Odour-free cooling: Deodorisers and hygiene filters prevent milk-based Mithai from absorbing the aroma of spicy Namkeen.

Energy-efficient AI Modes: AI-driven energy savings adjust cooling patterns when doors are opened frequently during festive gatherings.

Instant chilling: Power Cool modes chill drinks in minutes for unexpected guests.