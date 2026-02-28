Express Connect

Holi 2026: Top refrigerators That Keep Drinks and Sweets Fresh

Keep your Holi delicacies fresh and your thandai perfectly chilled. Upgrade to a summer-ready refrigerator on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv.
Holi is all about colours, fun, and lots of guests—but it is also when your fridge works overtime. From chilled thandai to sweets and snacks, your refrigerator needs to keep up with the festive chaos while staying energy-efficient. If your current fridge feels cramped, cools unevenly, or struggles when fully stocked, this Holi is the perfect time to upgrade.

Thanks to the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, bringing home a new refrigerator has never been easier. Enjoy Easy EMIs, zero down payment on select models, and exclusive festive discounts to choose a fridge that perfectly fits your home and budget. Simply browse your preferred models on Bajaj Mall, then visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores to complete your purchase conveniently.

Pro-tips for a festive-ready fridge

The gifting shelf strategy: Clear out one entire middle shelf specifically for the gift boxes guests will bring.

Optimal sweet storage: Store milk-based sweets at 2°C–4°C on the middle shelf. Keep dry snacks like Laddoos on the door or top shelf.

The 70% rule: Keep the fridge at 70–80% capacity to allow cold air to circulate around your festive treats.

Why upgrade your refrigerator This Holi?

A modern refrigerator does more than keep food cold—it makes festival prep easier and more efficient:

Smarter storage: New models, including top-rated Haier refrigerators, offer adjustable shelves, convertible freezers, and spacious compartments for sweets, drinks, and snacks.

Odour-free cooling: Deodorisers and hygiene filters prevent milk-based Mithai from absorbing the aroma of spicy Namkeen.

Energy-efficient AI Modes: AI-driven energy savings adjust cooling patterns when doors are opened frequently during festive gatherings.

Instant chilling: Power Cool modes chill drinks in minutes for unexpected guests.

How to choose the right refrigerator for Holi 2026

Selecting the right fridge is not just about capacity—it is about features that match your lifestyle:

Feature Why It Matters for Holi
Capacity (L) 250–500L works well for small families. 500–650L+ is ideal for large gatherings, storing sweets, beverages, and pre-prepared meals.
Convertible Freezer Lets you convert freezer space into fridge space for extra drinks, mithai, and festive dishes.
High Energy Rating Saves electricity during Holi when the fridge door is opened frequently.
Inverter Compressor Maintains consistent cooling even with heavy usage and operates more quietly during busy celebrations.
Smart Connectivity Allows remote temperature control so the fridge is perfectly cooled before grocery shopping or guests arrive.
Humidity & Crisper Technology Keeps fruits, leafy vegetables, and sweets fresh for multiple days of festivities.

Top refrigerators to check out this Holi 2026

Choosing a refrigerator isn’t just about its size—it is about finding the right technology that fits your lifestyle. Here’s why these models are considered the top picks for 2026.

Model Price EMI starting from Best for
Samsung 322L (Convertible 5-in-1) Rs. 36,490 Rs. 2,433 Twin Cooling Plus lets you convert the freezer into a fridge, ideal for extra beverage storage during Holi.
LG 655L (Inverter Wi-Fi) Rs. 76,900 Rs. 4,140 Remote temperature control via ThinQ App keeps your fridge at perfect chilling levels before you return with groceries.
Samsung 653L (Refined Inox) Rs. 81,990 Rs. 4,555 SpaceMax tech offers maximum internal volume without taking extra floor space—perfect for festive platters.
Haier 520L (Mirror Glass) Rs. 95,990 Rs. 5,200 4-door design minimizes cold air loss when guests repeatedly open doors.
Electrolux 600L (UltimateTaste 700) Rs. 1,06,990 Rs. 8,167 TasteLockPlus crispers maintain fruit and leafy greens freshness for 7 days.
LG 635L (InstaView) Rs. 2,06,499 Rs. 11,400 UV-Nano water dispenser ensures water and ice are 99.9% bacteria-free.

Limited time offers on electronics and appliances

Samsung: Get a new Samsung refrigerator with zero down payment and flexible tenure options. EMIs start from Rs. 1,290 per month, with savings of up to Rs. 5,000 (up to 50% off).

LG: Upgrade to an LG refrigerator with no upfront cost and flexible EMI plans starting at just Rs. 875 per month. Enjoy total savings of up to Rs. 5,000 (up to 50% off).

Whirlpool: Bring home a Whirlpool refrigerator with a 30% discount (up to Rs. 5,000), zero down payment, and Easy EMIs starting from just Rs. 859 per month.

*Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, promotional offers, and variant. Check the latest price before purchase.

Bring home your preferred refrigerator with Bajaj Finserv

You do not need to pay a hefty amount upfront to bring home a feature-packed new refrigerator. With Bajaj Finserv financing options, upgrading becomes simple, affordable, and easy on your pocket. Follow these simple steps:

Explore online: Compare capacities, energy efficiency, and summer-ready features on Bajaj Mall.

Visit Partner Stores: Test your favourite models in person at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

Choose Easy EMI Loan: Split your purchase into manageable monthly installments up to Rs. 5 lakh.

Zero down payment: Take home select models without paying anything upfront.

EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases up to Rs. 3 lakh into Easy EMIs instantly, paperlessly.

A new refrigerator offers more than consistent cooling — it provides smarter storage for your festive treats and enhanced energy efficiency. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can turn premium refrigerators into convenient and affordable monthly payments.

