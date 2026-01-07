How to calculate two-wheeler loan EMI easily

Planning to buy a bike on loan? Knowing your EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) beforehand is crucial. It helps you determine your monthly financial commitment and choose a loan plan that fits your budget. Whether you apply for a two-wheeler loan online or offline, knowing how your EMI is calculated can help you plan your finances effectively.

This blog will help you learn how to calculate your bike loan EMI easily and how the EMI calculator available on IDFC FIRST Bank’s website can be very useful while planning your purchase.