KIIT ranked the country's 5th best university in attracting foreign students

Bhubaneswar, January 9: Odisha is steadily emerging as a preferred hub for foreign students pursuing higher education. Reflecting this trend, KIIT is the country's 5th best university in attracting foreign students. According to a recently published NITI Aayog report, Odisha figures among the top 10 states in India in terms of attracting international students. Odisha is placed better than neighbouring states like West Bengal, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. So also, Bhubaneswar city has emerged better than Kolkata and Hyderabad.

As envisaged under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, internationalization of higher education has been accorded top priority. Though KIIT is located in the State of Odisha, a Tier-II city at Bhubaneswar, it presently hosts over 2,000 international students from 70 countries—out of a total of 2,362 foreign students enrolled across various universities in eastern India—along with a strong global alumni base of more than 5,000 international students.