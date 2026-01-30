Why your next watch should be a Timex Automatic

Ever been in a rush only to find your smartwatch has a dead battery, or your watch strap does not match your outfit? In 2026, Timex Automatic watches are the perfect solution. These clever timepieces power themselves using your wrist movements to store a 40-hour reserve, so you will not need a charger again. Whether you are a professional heading to a meeting with a sleek 40mm stainless steel case or a student out for the weekend, their classic style fits every occasion. With a precise 21-jewel movement and 50m water resistance, it is the durable, battery-free companion that keeps you on time and in style.
Buying a new Timex Automatic watch does not have to strain your finances. Visit any of Bajaj Finserv’s 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities in India. Choose your preferred Timex Automatic model based on your wrist size and style needs. With an Easy EMI loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, you can convert the total cost into EMIs that fit your monthly budget. On select models, enjoy zero down payment and wear your watch home without paying anything upfront.
Types of Timex Automatic watches to suit your style
Timex Automatic watches come in different styles for work, play, or adventure. Pick the type that matches your daily life:
Dress automatics (like Giorgio/Marlin): Slim cases, clean dials, leather straps. Ideal for offices or dinners, with exhibition backs showing the movement.
Field/expedition models (like Scout): Rugged builds, bright lume, NATO straps. Perfect for hikes, travel, or tough days with high readability.
Diver-style watches: 100m+ water resistance, steel bracelets, rotating bezels. Great for swimming, gym, or active lifestyles.
Pilot/Weekender variants: 40mm aviation looks or casual designs, date windows, quick-swap straps. Versatile for weekends or flights.
Each type uses reliable self-winding movements such as Miyota calibres, ensuring 40-hour reserves. Mix and match straps to personalise—Timex makes transitioning from work to play seamless.
What to look for in your Timex automatic match
Picking the right Timex Automatic upgrades your wrist game. Focus on fit, features, and finish to match your style:
Case size and fit: 40–42mm suits most wrists. Check lug-to-lug for comfort.
Movement accuracy: Automatic calibres like Miyota 8215 keep time within ±20 seconds per day.
Water resistance: 50m handles splashes; 100m suits swimmers.
Dial and legibility: Lume markers glow at night. Date windows add utility.
Strap options: Quick-release for easy swaps between leather, mesh, or nylon.
Build quality: Sapphire glass and screw-down crowns for durability.
Brand trust: Timex’s India-wide support and warranties mean peace of mind.
Popular Timex Automatic models in 2026
Check out 2026’s top Timex Automatic models in the table below. These crowd favourites blend premium self-winding mechanics, versatile style, and everyday reliability.
Disclaimer: Prices and EMI amounts are approximate and may vary based on location, retailer, and promotional offers
How to buy a Timex Automatic on Easy EMIs
Upgrading to a stylish automatic watch is simpler than ever with Bajaj Finserv’s Easy EMI option. Follow these steps to get your new wrist upgrade without financial hassle:
Visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store near you: Over 1.5 lakh outlets across 4,000+ cities make it convenient.
Pick your favourite Timex Automatic: Choose models with classic dials, leather straps, or sporty looks—all built for daily precision.
Check your EMI eligibility at the counter: Quick, mostly paperless process. Approval in minutes.
Choose a repayment plan that fits: Tenures from 3 to 60 months with comfortable monthly instalments.
Wear your new Timex home the same day: Once approved, strap it on immediately—no delays.
With zero down payment on select models and flexible EMI plans, owning a self-winding Timex Automatic watch is smart, simple, and budget-friendly. Whether you want a sleek office companion or a rugged weekend adventurer, Bajaj Finserv makes it smooth and rewarding.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.