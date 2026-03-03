Ique Ventures Announces the Launch of “Pitch Studio” at Startup Park Bengaluru

Bengaluru, March 3, 2026: Ique Ventures officially announces the launch of Pitch Studio, a new initiative to be conducted at Startup Park Bengaluru. The programme is designed to create a structured platform for upcoming entrepreneurs to connect, present, and pitch their ideas to well-known investors and venture capitalists from across India.
Pitch Studio is introduced with a clear mission — to bridge the gap between innovative founders and credible investors by enabling direct interaction, real-time pitching opportunities, and meaningful networking. With Bengaluru witnessing a steady rise in entrepreneurial ventures across sectors, this initiative aims to further strengthen the city’s growing startup ecosystem.
To ensure quality and preparedness, the programme will include an online screening and shortlisting process prior to the main event. Selected startups from the screening round will be invited to present their ideas at the direct pitch event on March 3, 2026, at Startup Park Bengaluru. This structured approach ensures focused engagement between founders and investors.
The launch of Pitch Studio aligns with the broader vision of Ique Ventures and Startup Park Bengaluru to create consistent and accessible investor engagement opportunities. Following strong early interest generated through social media announcements, Pitch Studio will now be conducted on a monthly basis, allowing more entrepreneurs to participate and gain exposure.
Building a Complete Startup Ecosystem
Startup Park in Bengaluru stands as a vibrant and integrated hub for entrepreneurs. It is ideal for incubation and mentorship support thanks to the whole gamut of facilities it offers. The park sports exhibition stalls and product showcase spaces apart from providing networking opportunities for founders. There is a dedicated co-working space tailored specifically for startup growth.
Unlike conventional co-working environments, Startup Park has an all-in-one ecosystem where startups can access infrastructure, visibility, and operational support under one roof, enabling them to focus entirely on scaling their ventures. By launching Pitch Studio, Ique Ventures reaffirms its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and enabling meaningful investor-founder connections that contribute to Bengaluru's dynamic business landscape.
For media inquiries, participation details, or partnership opportunities, please contact: Ique Ventures / PH: 9036354903
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.