Ique Ventures Announces the Launch of “Pitch Studio” at Startup Park Bengaluru

Building a Complete Startup Ecosystem

Startup Park in Bengaluru stands as a vibrant and integrated hub for entrepreneurs. It is ideal for incubation and mentorship support thanks to the whole gamut of facilities it offers. The park sports exhibition stalls and product showcase spaces apart from providing networking opportunities for founders. There is a dedicated co-working space tailored specifically for startup growth.

Unlike conventional co-working environments, Startup Park has an all-in-one ecosystem where startups can access infrastructure, visibility, and operational support under one roof, enabling them to focus entirely on scaling their ventures. By launching Pitch Studio, Ique Ventures reaffirms its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and enabling meaningful investor-founder connections that contribute to Bengaluru's dynamic business landscape.

For media inquiries, participation details, or partnership opportunities, please contact: Ique Ventures / PH: 9036354903

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.