From Visas to Voyages

It began with a simple question that many travelers still ask today: Who will help me if something goes wrong? More than two decades later, Middle East Travels has quietly built its reputation by answering that question with patience, people and round-the-clock support. What started as a small visa operation has grown into a multi-country travel network, rooted in Kerala and connected to the world.
The story goes back to 1996, in Dubai. At that time, Dubai was booming, and the demand for travel documents was growing fast. Started by Mohamed Yousif Mahmoud Mohamed Al Mar-zooqi with Shaikh Mohammed Maktoum Juma al-Maktoum, a member of the UAE royal fam-ily, Middle East group has now expanded into a multi-country travel network across the world. Ashraf Arangil reached Dubai in 2002 to join the ME business group. Later, another partner, Shameel Bin Jameel, joined in. Now, he handles the Dubai centers and emigration services. By 2006, the business had found its foot-ing. In those early days, the focus was narrow but intense. Some days, the team issued nearly 100 visas in a single day. What mattered most was accuracy, speed and trust. Today, that scale has changed dramatically. Across all branches, the company now processes nearly 1,500 to 2,000 visas a day, mainly for Indians travelling from Kerala and other parts of the country.
The Indian chapter began in 2013, in Kozhikode. The move was a natural one. Kerala had a strong travel culture, especially to the Gulf, and there was a clear need for reliable travel support closer to home. From Kozhikode, the company expanded steadily. It now has eight branches across India, including Kochi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. Beyond India, the network stretches to Dubai, Egypt, Malaysia and Thailand. A new office in Kannur is also on the way and is expected to open within the next three months, further strengthening the company’s presence in North Kerala. The company focusses on tourist visas, visit visas and job seeker visas, along with ticketing and holiday packages. Dubai visas, for instance, can often be processed within two to three days. In many cases, approvals come even faster. Over time, the business evolved from a visa service into a full-fledged travel company, handling everything from flights to hotel bookings and guided tours. “We call it a service,” Ashraf says simply. “You can also call it a journey.”
In addition to offering travel packages, ME group operates educational institutions and facilitates government transactions (Amer Services) across five areas. They provide numerous services to small and medium-sized enterprises, ensuring the highest levels of quality and efficiency for any dealings with all government departments in Dubai.
Customised, Budget-Friendly Travel
One of the company’s key offerings today is budget friendly travel, a concept built around flexibility. Instead of forcing travelers into fixed itineraries, the team works around individual preferences. A family choosing a five-star hotel will have a different vehicle, services and overall experience from someone opting for a three-star stay. Budgets can go up or down depending on what the traveler actually wants to see and do. Middle East group also organizes exclusive travel packages for women.
24x7 Support
Travel rarely goes exactly as planned. Flights get delayed, visas raise questions, and connection airports can be confusing. This is where the company’s 24x7 travel assistance comes in. Two dedicated numbers operate round the clock. If one line is busy, the other is answered. Whether a traveler is stuck at an airport with a ticket issue or confused about transit visa rules during a long layover, help is just a phone call away. Many travelers, especially first-timers, are unaware of technical details, such as when a transit visa is required and when it is not. These may seem like small issues, but they can quickly turn stressful without proper guidance. “It’s always better to ask an expert,” says Ashraf. “These are minor problems, but they matter.”
Popular Destinations
Malaysia and Thailand remain the most popular destinations, especially for families and groups of friends. Vietnam, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey are also seeing growing interest. Long-haul travel is rising too. Europe, the UK and the USA are attracting more Indian travelers. A US visa, in particular, opens doors, as it allows visa-on-arrival or easier entry to several other countries. What reassures many travelers is the option of online visas for countries like Turkey, especially for those without a Schengen or US visa.
From issuing visas in Dubai to planning customised holidays across continents, this company’s journey mirrors the changing face of travel itself. In an industry driven by speed and screens, that human touch continues to make all the difference.
For more information visit: www.middleeasttravels.com
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.