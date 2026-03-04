From Visas to Voyages

It began with a simple question that many travelers still ask today: Who will help me if something goes wrong? More than two decades later, Middle East Travels has quietly built its reputation by answering that question with patience, people and round-the-clock support. What started as a small visa operation has grown into a multi-country travel network, rooted in Kerala and connected to the world.

The story goes back to 1996, in Dubai. At that time, Dubai was booming, and the demand for travel documents was growing fast. Started by Mohamed Yousif Mahmoud Mohamed Al Mar-zooqi with Shaikh Mohammed Maktoum Juma al-Maktoum, a member of the UAE royal fam-ily, Middle East group has now expanded into a multi-country travel network across the world. Ashraf Arangil reached Dubai in 2002 to join the ME business group. Later, another partner, Shameel Bin Jameel, joined in. Now, he handles the Dubai centers and emigration services. By 2006, the business had found its foot-ing. In those early days, the focus was narrow but intense. Some days, the team issued nearly 100 visas in a single day. What mattered most was accuracy, speed and trust. Today, that scale has changed dramatically. Across all branches, the company now processes nearly 1,500 to 2,000 visas a day, mainly for Indians travelling from Kerala and other parts of the country.