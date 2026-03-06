Zero Forex Credit Cards: Why These Are Your Best Bet for International Travel

When you travel abroad, every card payment usually carries a currency conversion charge. A zero-forex-markup credit card removes this added fee, letting you pay almost exactly the network rate. For Indian travellers spending in foreign currency, this means clearer pricing, lower costs, and smoother budgeting for international trips.

What Does “Zero Forex” Really Mean?

“Forex markup” is an extra percentage added when a purchase is not in INR. Zero-forex cards do not add that layer. You still get conversion at the network rate and taxes, but you avoid the issuer’s additional markup. This suits students paying fees, shoppers on overseas sites, and anyone who wants predictable international bills.