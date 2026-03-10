A Level Playing Field for Women: What Change in Uttar Pradesh Means for the Next Generation

Every sportsperson understands the meaning of support systems. Talent alone does not build champions. Behind every athlete stands an ecosystem that allows her to train, travel, compete and believe in her own potential. Safety, confidence and opportunity are not luxuries in sport. They are the foundation on which dreams are built.
For many young girls in India, especially those growing up outside major cities, that foundation has often been fragile. Families worry about safety. Communities question ambition. Infrastructure is limited. As a result, many promising journeys end before they truly begin.
This is why the changing landscape for women in Uttar Pradesh deserves attention. Over the past few years, systems that support women’s safety, independence and confidence have expanded in ways that are beginning to influence how young girls see their future.
From a sportsperson’s perspective, the most important shift is psychological.
When girls feel safer in public spaces, when families believe there are institutional systems that will support their daughters, and when communities begin to recognise women’s potential beyond traditional roles, participation grows. And participation is the starting point of every sporting journey.
Across Uttar Pradesh today, millions of women have been connected to programmes that promote financial independence, digital awareness and community engagement. These efforts may not directly look like sports initiatives, but their impact extends into every field where women seek to step forward.
Confidence changes behaviour. A girl who grows up in an environment where women are encouraged to pursue opportunities begins to imagine possibilities beyond the conventional.
Support systems for women in distress have also expanded significantly. Dedicated centres across districts now provide coordinated assistance including counselling, medical care, legal aid and temporary shelter. For athletes who travel, train and often spend long hours away from home, the presence of such support networks matters deeply. It reassures families that their daughters are not alone in navigating challenges.
Helpline services that operate around the clock have also strengthened this safety net. For many women, particularly those in smaller towns and rural areas, knowing that help is just a phone call away creates a sense of security that allows them to move more freely in pursuit of education, work or sport.
Another important change is taking place in the social environment surrounding young girls. Awareness efforts promoting the education and empowerment of girls have reached large numbers of families across the state. These conversations gradually influence how parents view their daughters’ aspirations.
As someone who has spent years competing and interacting with young athletes, I often hear the same story. Many girls do not lack talent or determination. What they lack is encouragement.
When communities begin to value the ambitions of girls, that encouragement starts appearing in small but meaningful ways. Parents allow daughters to travel for competitions. Schools invest in sports facilities for girls. Coaches begin to identify talent that might otherwise have gone unnoticed.
The impact of these shifts extends far beyond sports.
Sports has always been one of the most visible ways through which women challenge stereotypes. Every time a girl steps onto a field, a track or a court, she quietly questions long-standing assumptions about what women can or cannot do.
For that reason, the broader environment in which girls grow up becomes crucial. When safety improves, when economic opportunities expand and when institutional support systems exist, the path toward participation becomes clearer.
Uttar Pradesh is a state of enormous scale and diversity, and the journey toward gender equality remains ongoing. But the growing reach of systems that support women is creating conditions where more girls can step forward with confidence.
For young athletes watching from villages, towns and cities across the state, the message is becoming stronger.
The field is opening up. And when more girls enter the field, the future of sport — and society — becomes far more powerful.
Alka Tomar is an Arjuna Awardee and a former Commonwealth Games Gold medalist. She made history in 2006 as the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the World Championships.
