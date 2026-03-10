FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026 at KIIT University successfully concludes

The tournament was formally inaugurated on March 4 by Odisha’s Minister for Law, Works and Excise, Prithiviraj Harichandan, in the presence of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, Mr. Blair Harrison, FIVB Technical Delegate, and Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor of KIIT University, along with several international delegates and sports officials.

Throughout the tournament, spectators witnessed thrilling matches featuring some of the world’s leading beach volleyball players.

“All 300 players and officials were accommodated at KIIT Campus. We made very good arrangement for their stay inside campus. All of them were happy with KIIT hospitality”, said Dr. Samanta.

The championship also created a vibrant sporting atmosphere on the KIIT campus and attracted large numbers of sports enthusiasts.