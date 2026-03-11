Documents Required for a Loan Against Property – Checklist for a Smooth Application

Understanding a Loan Against Property

A loan against property is a secured loan in which a borrower mortgages a self-owned residential or commercial property to access funds. Here, they continue to retain ownership and use of the pledged property during the loan tenure.

Since this loan is backed by an asset, the interest rate is typically lower than that of other unsecured loans, such as a personal loan, which translates to a lower cost of borrowing.

Assessing your financial requirements before applying for a loan is prudent. If you need substantial funds along with a long repayment tenure, a loan against property can be a suitable option. It can also be particularly useful when you need funds to meet urgent business expenses. With a Loan Against Property from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, you can benefit from quick verification and approval within 48 hours* and a flexible repayment tenure of up to 15 years.