How Life Insurance Helps You Save Tax While Securing Your Family’s Future

Protection and Tax Treatment

The main function of life insurance is income replacement. In the event of the policyholder’s death, the insurance payout supports dependents and helps them manage household expenses or ongoing loans. For families dependent on a single income stream, this support becomes the difference between financial adjustment and financial disruption.

At the same time, life insurance tax provisions allow premium deductions within specified limits. The deduction applies to protection-oriented and savings-oriented policies, provided conditions are met. This creates a situation where a long-term protection product also contributes to annual tax efficiency.

Term Life Policy and Deduction

A term life policy focuses only on protection. There is no savings or maturity component in most cases. For the same coverage amount, the premium is generally lower compared to other variants.

Premiums paid towards a term life policy are also eligible for deduction within the overall tax-saving limit, subject to conditions. This allows individuals to secure higher coverage while remaining within planned tax allocations. Because the premium is comparatively lower, a larger sum assured can often be obtained without exceeding annual deduction thresholds.

In most cases, claim proceeds received by nominees are structured to be exempt from tax under prevailing rules, provided policy criteria are satisfied. This ensures that the intended financial support is not diluted when it is most needed.