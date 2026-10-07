From stagnation to progress: Transformation of Purvanchal and revival of Bhadohi’s carpet industry

The year 2017 marks a decisive turning point in the political and socio-economic history of Uttar Pradesh.

Before 2017, Purvanchal was seen as a neglected, backward region, beset with problems and marked by a complete lack of government will. The very mention of Purvanchal brought to mind dilapidated roads, villages and towns plunged into darkness, unchecked crime and stagnant economic activity. The region's traditional industries, particularly Bhadohi's world-famous carpet industry, paid the heaviest price for a lack of basic facilities and administrative apathy. Bhadohi, which once established India's prominence on the global stage through its weaving skills and silk and woolen carpets, had reached the brink of collapse before 2017.

However, after 2017, the state government's firm political will, swift decision-making, and development-oriented vision under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath brought about a 360-degree transformation in the landscape of Purvanchal and Bhadohi.

Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh suffered from administrative failure and policy paralysis. Mafia rule and organized crime peaked in Purvanchal. Criminals and strongmen wielded such influence that not only new investors but even local traders and industrialists were compelled to migrate. Extortion, kidnapping and threats had become commonplace in industrial areas such as Bhadohi, Varanasi and Mirzapur. In addition, dilapidated roads, poor connectivity, and a lack of infrastructure made the situation even more alarming.

Purvanchal lacked a modern expressway or robust highway network to connect it to the country's major markets and ports. Roads had turned into potholes, drastically increasing freight costs and transit time. This was a major setback for the export-oriented carpet industry, as foreign buyers began to withdraw because of delivery delays. The power crisis further compounded the problem. Factories had to rely on expensive diesel generators to operate, pushing production costs so high that Bhadohi's carpet industry began to lose competitiveness in the international market.