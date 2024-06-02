Peranakan and proud

The beads are the size of a dot. Blow a breath and they will fly off. These glass beads, sourced from the Czech Republic have fashion history, having embellished shoes once worn by Peranakan women. Peranakans are people of mixed Indonesian and Chinese ancestry and created a unique aesthetic that characterised old Singapore of William Somerset Maugham, and the last tiger shot under a table at Raffles Hotel. Now, like the tiger, the beaded slippers named kasut maniks have all but disappeared, to be found only in museums, select shops and adoring the feet of Peranakan culture. Like Angeline Kong’s.

Kong conducts tours at the Katong Antique House, a two-storeyed, 100-year-old shophouse, created by the late Peter Wee. Katong is named after a species of sea turtle which has all but disappeared from the area. Kong’s tour begins with an exhibit of the beaded shoes, which Peranakan women wore daily, sewing on the beads themselves. Kong stitches her own shoes and also teaches others to do it; part of her desire to foot the legacy of her small community.

The Katong museum is chock-full of antiques and photos. The kitchen area is full of painted vintage tiffin boxes. Old wedding photos crowd the walls. Upstairs are clothes and patterned batik sarongs and kebayas (blouses), and jewellery. Kong keeps up a running commentary: “After a death, people would only use white and blue porcelain to eat or drink; a typical wedding lasts 12 days and the heaviest costume is worn on the first day; women wear a layer of bamboo inside to prevent sweating; typical attire doesn’t have buttons and is secured with brooches; the furniture contains many carvings of bats; a phoenix is a symbol of good fortune. Gold is for happy occasions, pearls and silver for mourning. When a person passes, we put a pearl under the tongue or on their lips because pearls have natural light and will guide them on their onward journey.”

A few blocks away, in Joo Chiat, is another museum run by another passionate advocate of the hybrid culture. Alvin Yapp’s home moonlights as a museum called The Intan. The two-storeyed shophouse is what Yapp calls an “accidental museum”, filled with over 5,000 items including porcelain, enamel wear, silver and furniture, beadwork, embroidery and even a ceremonial wedding bed. Post the tour, Yapp invites guests to drink herbal tea and snack on kueh lapis (rice-flour pudding layered like a Goan bebinca).