For the Well Lived

When designing a home, it certainly helps to view the interiors and imagine the space beforehand. This is what led furnishings brand Life n Colors to open its new experiential centre in Gurugram, spread across 800 sq ft.

Designed by Apourva, co-founder and creative director, the experiential centre steps away from cliched sterile displays. Instead, it acts as a bare canvas to visualise the effect of numerous textures, patterns and colours together. A variety of thematic displays aid in the creation of the scene such as a hallway adorned in Mughal art and a reading nook with Roman wallpaper. The idea, which is based on customisation, stays true to the brand’s philosophy of creating ‘design that feels, not just functions’. On display are wallpapers and wall art, soft furnishings, fabric lamps, table linen and curtains.

The brand has made a name for itself by expertly rendering traditional art from India and abroad in modern design formats. Their collections draw inspiration from Persian tilework, Baroque gold, Chinese minimalism, Indian miniature and Mughal traditions, among others. An example is their recently launched wallpaper collection named Amazora, which embraces a global design aesthetic drawing from Japanese ink art, Latin folk motifs and Scandinavian minimalism. “We have always believed that design is deeply personal.It should reflect who you are, not just what’s trending,” says Apourva.