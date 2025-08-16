A Kaleidoscope of intricate embroideries

Jorah, the contemporary Indian menswear brand’s latest collection, The Kaleidoscope is inspired by the ever-changing patterns of a kaleidoscope. Intricate embroidery, textural layering, and innovative fabric techniques elevate the garments, making them ideal for modern-day festive dressing. “The pieces blend heritage textile techniques with contemporary tailoring, offering versatility for both traditional and Indo-fusion styling. Some of the heritage embroidery techniques such as French knots, resham embroidery and dori work have formed a major part of this collection,” shares Keshav Gupta, founder and lead designer at Jorah.

Some of the standout pieces from the collection include a peach and Ivory kurta set with a matching stole, a black and olive kurta jacket set with resham embroidery and the olive and maroon Indo-western outfit. The colour story of The Kaleidoscope traverses a spectrum of soothing pastels and rich jewel tones, striking a balance between subtle sophistication and regal boldness. Muted blues, soft ivories, deep midnight tones, and blush hues form the base of the collection.

“This collection is designed for men who embrace style as an extension of their personality. Whether it’s a wedding, a festive gathering, or a refined evening soirée, the collection allows wearers to exude confidence while staying rooted in heritage,” he says. Are there any menswear trends that are likely to blow up in the near future? Gupta responds, “Menswear is moving towards expressive elegance, with embroidered ensembles taking centre stage over basic solids. Shawls and stoles are being reimagined as statement accessories, adding depth and flair to every outfit. The future also leans into opulence, where bold cuts and experimental silhouettes redefine traditional classics.”