Matching steps

Call it serendipity or alchemy, but when two powerhouse brands come together, usually, the results are pretty phenomenal. What else would you call the coming together of two brilliantly creative brands—our very own couturier par excellence Gaurav Gupta and the luxury Italian footwear Rene Caovilla. It is yet another feather in the multi-feathered hat of Gupta that the international footwear giant which has earlier collaborated with the likes of Valentino, Dior and Chanel, believes that Indian craftsmanship and attention to detail is at par with some of the biggest fashion houses in the world.

The association which gathered momentum once the celebrated Indian designer and Caovilla met at the Paris Haute Couture Week in January, has resulted in seven brilliant designs - custom-made with Indian textiles and traditional embroidery, and adorned with crystals and refined pendants.

The Italian brand’s three signature styles find a design language with Gupta’s vision. Leading the collection is the popular Chandelier sandal in shades of ivory and champagne which meets satin and Indian brocade while its heel is studded with crystal pendants. The Margot sandal comes in two variations, an eye-catching electric blue satin and the other, a scarlet dream in satin – both showcasing crystal embellishments. Last but certainly far from the least is the Cleo pump with rich Indian brocade fabrics in deep black and soft ivory, with matching crystal details. And before you start scrambling to get your hands (and feet!) on these beautiful creations, here’s a bit of a downer – you will have to wait till January 2026 when they will be made available at Gaurav Gupta and Rene Caovilla stores as well as online.