Break the mould

Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar, one of India’s leading jewellery brands is represented by women showcasing strength, expression, and authenticity, all values that Tyaani stands for. Their latest campaign Forces of Tyaani sees actress Kalki Koechlin embodying the true meaning of their brand. Says Johar about the decision, “At its core, this decision was about championing strength, authenticity, and innovation the very pillars on which Tyaani was built. All our ambassadors have shaped their journeys on their own terms, much like the jewellery they represent. Through them, we are able to highlight a deeper message - that true luxury lies in individuality, in character, and in choosing what feels personal over pretence.”

In a world where everything feels mass-produced and fast-paced, Johar’s idea was to slow down and honour those who don’t follow the crowd but follow their instinct. “The idea was to build a space where jewellery isn’t just about design, it’s about depth. Every piece at Tyaani carries a story, and we wanted to find individuals who reflect that same complexity and bring meaning to what they wear. Each of them has forged their own path with clarity, intention, and grace. They are the true forces and through them, we’re reframing what luxury looks like today: honest, personal, and deeply individual,” says Johar.

The jewellery is light and wearable for everyday use without compromising on its rich aesthetic appeal. On her part, Koechlin says, “What I appreciated about this collaboration was how considered everything felt—from the design language to the intent behind it. The collection didn’t feel performative or overly styled. It felt honest. It speaks to people who are sure of themselves, who don’t need to fit into any mould. That sense of ease and individuality really resonated with me. It felt less like a campaign and more like a natural alignment.”