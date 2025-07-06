Leather, luxe, limitless

The Astrid Collection reflects Kelby Huston’s ethos of intentional design, honest materials, and slow, thoughtful craftsmanship. Every piece is handmade by artisans in India who’ve spent decades perfecting their craft. “Every detail in the Astrid Collection is purposeful. You’ll find clean lines, discreet hardware, and carefully placed compartments that make the bags feel as functional as they are elegant. We avoid unnecessary embellishments, letting the material and craftsmanship take centre stage,” explains Keshav Munjal, founder of the Lucknow-based Kelby Huston.

The collection is inspired by stillness in the sense of clarity—stripping away the noise and honing in on what truly matters. That philosophy runs through every piece in the Astrid Collection. “The forms are calm and composed, free of unnecessary elements, yet full of quiet strength. It’s a celebration of restraint and presence, translated into design,” says Munjal.

The Argentinian leather bags are well-structured, and the team has worked hard to strike that perfect balance between structure and softness. The Astrid bags hold their shape thanks to considered construction, but they aren’t rigid or bulky. “The natural full-grain leather has just the right amount of give—it’s sculpted but supple, so it moves with you and softens over time, developing a beautiful patina as it ages,” says Munjal. The colour palette follows the same ethos with its warm, grounded, and deeply wearable hues. Espresso, burgundy, cognac, and black—these are shades that transcend seasons and trends.