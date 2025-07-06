The league of extraordinary gentlemen

We thought we’d seen it all. But when Shah Rukh Khan sported a diamond-studded ‘K’ pendant from Sabyasachi’s in-house line, along with a Bengal Tiger Head Cane featuring sapphires, tourmalines, and diamonds at Met Gala, or when David Beckham casually dropped his skincare routine like it was no big deal, we knew something was changing. The discerning, well-groomed gentleman is embracing a new kind of indulgence—fluid and quiet luxury. It’s no longer unusual to see a man layer a Cartier Love bracelet over a white tee, spritz on a niche scent before lunch, or decode a serum label like a sommelier.
Take the tennis bracelet. Back in 1987, Chris Evert famously paused her US Open match when her diamond bracelet flew off—and a silhouette was born. Today, that same sliver of sparkle is showing up on men’s wrists. “Diamonds have always been a man’s best friend, if you go back to the Mughal era, it was emperors who wore the most elaborate pieces,” says Ash Balani, owner of Malkish Jewels in Mumbai. “Then came the hip-hop movement of the ‘80s, which changed the game. Jewellery became armour.” Now, it’s everyday expression.
The shift is spiritual too. Crystal bead bracelets have become conscious symbols of personal power. It is about seeking energetic alignment which supports both style and inner substance. The best ones, like Aatmann Healer’s hand-strung pieces, are pure energy. “Each piece holds a specific vibration—whether it’s for calm, focus, or confidence,” says founder Molly Kapoor.
Skincare is another quiet flex. Truefitt & Hill—the British grooming institution—is seeing a steady stream of men opting in for memberships that include facials, manicures, and royal shaves. Riaan George, luxury content creator and founder of Urban Eye, has been ahead of the curve. “I’ve always had a basic face routine—sunscreen, moisturiser, and face wash,” he says. “It wasn’t complicated, but it’s evolved with time.” The era of men using one bar of soap for face, hair, and body? Officially over. Brands like Clinique and The Body Shop have found a steady spot in the bathroom cabinets of well-groomed men. Think tea tree hydrators, vitamin C polish, and that feather-light SPF 50 essence that feels almost invisible.
This softer approach to style extends into the wardrobe too. The era of suiting up solely for power has given way to a new bespoke language. At the helm are Mumbai-based Sarah & Sandeep, who are expanding the meaning of made-to-measure. Think handcrafted rain trenches, monogrammed robes, sleek athleisure sets, and tailored swimwear. “It’s not just about looking sharp anymore; it’s about feeling like yourself,” says Sandeep Gonsalves, co-founder. “We’re creating pieces that are fluid—transcending occasion and setting.”
And then there’s the final, invisible frontier—perfume has moved beyond the woods-and-citrus playbook, with gourmand notes like vetiver steeped in red tea or spiced ouds taking centre stage. Labels like Clive Christian, a British legacy brand with crown-appointed roots, and The Spirit of Dubai, known for its opulent, storytelling compositions, are redefining what a luxury fragrance smells like.
Today’s man decodes more than just conventional luxury—he goes beyond it.