The league of extraordinary gentlemen

We thought we’d seen it all. But when Shah Rukh Khan sported a diamond-studded ‘K’ pendant from Sabyasachi’s in-house line, along with a Bengal Tiger Head Cane featuring sapphires, tourmalines, and diamonds at Met Gala, or when David Beckham casually dropped his skincare routine like it was no big deal, we knew something was changing. The discerning, well-groomed gentleman is embracing a new kind of indulgence—fluid and quiet luxury. It’s no longer unusual to see a man layer a Cartier Love bracelet over a white tee, spritz on a niche scent before lunch, or decode a serum label like a sommelier.

Take the tennis bracelet. Back in 1987, Chris Evert famously paused her US Open match when her diamond bracelet flew off—and a silhouette was born. Today, that same sliver of sparkle is showing up on men’s wrists. “Diamonds have always been a man’s best friend, if you go back to the Mughal era, it was emperors who wore the most elaborate pieces,” says Ash Balani, owner of Malkish Jewels in Mumbai. “Then came the hip-hop movement of the ‘80s, which changed the game. Jewellery became armour.” Now, it’s everyday expression.