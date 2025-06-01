Acing It with Lace

Bringing together softness and structure in a way that feels current and timeless, is the new couture collection, Lumiere et Lace from ROSEROOM by Isha Jajodia. The name translates to light and lace, and it reflects the idea of celebrating contrast—feminine grace and inner strength, romance, and resilience. The collection features sculpted corsets, tailored jackets, flowing drapes, and sheer overlays.

A delicate yet powerful tribute to femininity’s quiet strength, this collection shows that strength does not always have to be loud. “Through delicate lace, soft fabrics, and careful construction, we wanted to highlight the kind of strength that feels natural and unspoken. It is not about making a bold statement but about feeling comfortable in your own skin,” says Isha Jajodia, Founder and Creative Head, ROSEROOM.

The collection brings together a diverse mix of silhouettes that feel relevant, elegant, and thoughtfully made. “The pieces are crafted to be versatile, refined, and suited for a variety of occasions. The lineup includes contemporary silhouettes like corset tops, cropped jackets, and lace pantsuits, alongside traditional elements such as sharara sets, saris, lehengas, and cape sets,” says Jajodia.