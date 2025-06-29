Of Comets, Lions and Wings

In 1932, for ‘Bijoux de Diamants’, her first and only high jewellery collection, Coco celebrated stars, a motif that she considered “eternally modern”, which she associated with everyone who believes in their lucky star. In the current collection, comets are set with fine lines of gold and onyx, adding two diamond pendants to the clasp of the Dazzling Star choker to emphasise the grace of a neckline, and transforming between-the-fingers rings into true hand jewels and earrings.

A favourite motto of Coco, “If you were born without wings, do nothing to prevent them from growing”, finds new expression in the Fine Jewelry Creation Studio. Stressing on comfort, flexibility and perfect positioning and often transformable, these openwork jewels land delicately on the skin and embrace the lines of the body. The Wings of Chanel necklace whose diamond wings unfold to wrap around the neck is set with an exceptional 19.55-carat Padparadscha sapphire whose colour is a delicate balance of pink and orange hues. This glow extends on a long detachable pendant that can also be worn as a bracelet. The ring, featuring an 8.15 carat D-Flawless oval-cut diamond, depicts a wing that seems to barely touch the hand.