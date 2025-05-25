Making a clean breast of It

Kiara Advani’ MET Gala debut in Bravehearts by Gaurav Gupta offered an homage to the late André Leon Talley, with a heart-shaped breastplate and cape symbolising identity, lineage, and generational courage. It was not the first time Gupta took to metal. He had earlier crafted similar and much-lauded looks for Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam’s Diwali look last year was also an off-kilter breastplate blending tradition with a futuristic touch designed by Bengaluru-based art and design studios The Vernacular Modern, and Made in Earth Collective.

It was designer Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture collection, which brought back the spotlight on this seminal piece whose origins can be traced back to ancient Greece. In 1969, Yves Saint Laurent forged an artistic alliance with sculptor Claude Lalanne to mould replicas of model Veruschka von Lehndorff’s bust and torso for his Fall/Winter “Empreintes” offering. Later disruptive design forces like Thierry Mugler, Hussein Chalayan, and Jean Paul Gaultier reimagined the breastplate throughout the ’80s and ’90s. Back home, the gilded breastplate was part of Suneet Varma’s debut show in 1992, which drew inspiration from Sandro Botticelli’s painting The Birth of Venus and was crafted from acrylic and sculpted on a mould. The requests for the SV breastplate haven’t stopped pouring in over time.