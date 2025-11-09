Mettle to the metal

In designer Puneet Gupta’s studio, sunlight glints off fragments of discarded metal—scraps of brass and aluminium that sparkle with new promise. Beside them lie trays of gemstones, glass beads, and embroidered trims: materials that, in any other world, might never meet. But in Gupta’s realm of slow, expressive luxury, they converge to tell luminous tales. It’s here that The Gilded Folklore, his latest collection of minaudieres, was born—an ode to Indian craftsmanship and storytelling, told through the poetic lens of recycled metal.

“India is a land full of culture and stories; some known, many waiting to be rediscovered,” Gupta says. “That’s where the idea of The Gilded Folklore came from.”

The name is both lyrical and literal. “‘Gilded’ speaks to the use of metal—each piece is cast from recycled scrap, melted, and moulded into bags and jewellery. The ‘folklore’ comes from the narrative threads that run through the designs,” he explains. The result? A collection that glimmers with heritage and imagination, where circular fashion meets couture artistry.