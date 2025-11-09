Mettle to the metal

In designer Puneet Gupta’s studio, sunlight glints off fragments of discarded metal—scraps of brass and aluminium that sparkle with new promise. Beside them lie trays of gemstones, glass beads, and embroidered trims: materials that, in any other world, might never meet. But in Gupta’s realm of slow, expressive luxury, they converge to tell luminous tales. It’s here that The Gilded Folklore, his latest collection of minaudieres, was born—an ode to Indian craftsmanship and storytelling, told through the poetic lens of recycled metal.
“India is a land full of culture and stories; some known, many waiting to be rediscovered,” Gupta says. “That’s where the idea of The Gilded Folklore came from.”
The name is both lyrical and literal. “‘Gilded’ speaks to the use of metal—each piece is cast from recycled scrap, melted, and moulded into bags and jewellery. The ‘folklore’ comes from the narrative threads that run through the designs,” he explains. The result? A collection that glimmers with heritage and imagination, where circular fashion meets couture artistry.
Gupta has long been revered for reinterpreting Indian craft in modern forms, but The Gilded Folklore takes that legacy further. The collection plays on dualities—softness against structure, embroidered silk meeting repoussé brass, pirroi ka kaam shimmering beside sculpted metal.
The collection unfolds in two radiant chapters. The first, a nod to European aristocracy, channels treasures once tucked away in palace vaults—intricate custom prints, jewelled detailing, and embroidery that feels almost sculptural. “You might see a jewel bag with repoussé work featuring a European motif, paired with embellishments that are very Indian in their spirit,” Gupta shares. “It’s a dialogue between two eras and two aesthetics.”
The second chapter returns home—to Mewar, where Rajputana valour and folklore breathe through every bead and brush of metal. Here, hand-blown glass, tassels that gleam like jewels, and ornate detailing capture the regal splendour of Jaipur’s durbars, reimagined for today’s global aesthete.
And Gupta’s not stopping there. He envisions this gilded philosophy flowing into home décor and gifting next. “I see it as jewellery for the home,” he says.