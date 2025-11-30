Haute and cold

Spark Swagger

This season’s power move is delightfully simple: throw sequins at your plaid and watch the magic happen. “For every fall winter story, one thing is always common at some point—sequins, and luxe fabrics like velvet,” says Bhansali. Ashish—patron saint of sparkle—dialled up the drama with argyle, plaid, stripes, even zebra print, all reimagined in full sequin armour. Stella McCartney sprinkled in her brand of responsible glitter, opting for plant-based sequins. And velvet? It swept across global runways, from Giorgio Armani and Burberry to Gucci and Zimmermann.

Chocolate Chic

Brown is having its main-character moment—and fashion stylist and consultant Aesha Shah is here for it. “This obsession with brown actually started in summer this year. Mocha mousse, dark chocolate shades of brown, layer with brown this season,” she says. The trick? Treat brown like the new black and layer it with abandon. Think a riot of textures—leather, fur, suede, silk—stacked together for an ultra-luxe finish. And don’t forget the accessory power play: the it bag of the season is your express ticket to making brown feel now. Shah says, “You can also add chunky or multiple belts.” Vintage is back with a vengeance. Think Y2K mini purses and those perfectly slouchy clutches.