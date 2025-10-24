Decoding the art of slow fashion

The new-age shopper has experienced and evolved so much over the last five years that their focus has naturally shifted. "Today, they seek timeless, season-fluid, and versatile pieces that go beyond fleeting trends. They look for fashion that is sustainable, ethical, and kind to the environment—creations that carry a story, embody a soul, and celebrate the beauty of the handmade," she adds.



Designer Gautam Gupta of label Asha Gautam started off as an embroidery-focused brand with a push on zardozi and mukaish techniques. Over time, the brand has incorporated a

wide range of embroideries such as French knots and petite point. "Beyond embroidery, I have also been fascinated by the art of weaving. Seeing fabric creation as a canvas of unlimited possibilities, we embraced several handloom crafts under our wing, including Banarasi, Paithani, Patola, Pochampally Ikat, Kanjivaram, and Jamdani, to name a few. Techniques like Kalamkari, Bandhani, and Ajrakh were also explored," says Gautam.

Unlike fast fashion—which often serves short-lived fads and relies on poor-quality materials—handcrafted techniques embody timelessness, uniqueness, and love for the art. Each piece carries the long hours, effort, and emotions of artisans who create and co-create with immense care.

"Fast fashion may succeed in terms of affordability and trends, but it comes at a heavy cost. It contributes to landfills with no long-term solution apart from incineration, which then leads to air pollution. The accelerated production cycles use heavy machinery and chemicals, polluting water bodies, while workers are often underpaid and exposed to inhumane conditions. Despite these sacrifices, fast fashion garments rarely last beyond a season," he adds.