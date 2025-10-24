Decoding the art of slow fashion

Luxury both in India and internationally is at a significant point where both brands and customers are looking at crafting and consuming pieces which embody time-honoured crafts and are steeped in timelessness as opposed to something trend-led. Today's evolved fashion consumers have slowly warmed up to the detrimental impact of fast fashion on the planet. Hence there's been a push towards embracing slow fashion defined by sustainable practices, upcycling and mindfulness. A case in point being Hermès Men’s summer 2026 collection which inculcates a craft-centric approach to fashioning luxury products - from clever details like openwork stitching on leather separates to the rope-soled open-toed sandals that extend the leg. Another key example is Dior Maison's Bee Dior collection which blends inventiveness with commitment. The Bee Dior models are conceived primarily from elements that have been sorted, archived, meticulously preserved, and then reemployed with care. Bag handles are transformed into exceptional finishes, embellishing mirrors, trays and even a basket, while leather-fringed fabrics, also upcycled, magnify blankets and cushions; buttons and chains add a touch of uniqueness to other equally irresistible pieces.
Back home too, India Proud labels like Shruti Sancheti, Asha Gautam, Ekaya and Jayanti Reddy among others have rooted for eco-conscious luxury created by honouring India's indigenous craft techniques. In the process they've managed to create sustainable ecosystems empowering artisans and weavers. As a brand deeply rooted in this heritage, Shruti Sancheti has consistently extrapolated indigenous weaves, screen and block printing, painstaking in-house dyeing techniques, traditional surface ornamentation, and intricate handmade details as part of the house's design ethos. "While there has always been an appreciative audience for such craftsmanship, the recent volatile geo-political climate has further deepened the shift toward slow, ethical fashion over fleeting trends and fast fashion. It is truly heartening to witness more people turning towards traditions and craft, finding beauty and meaning in what is timeless and ethical," says Shruti.
The new-age shopper has experienced and evolved so much over the last five years that their focus has naturally shifted. "Today, they seek timeless, season-fluid, and versatile pieces that go beyond fleeting trends. They look for fashion that is sustainable, ethical, and kind to the environment—creations that carry a story, embody a soul, and celebrate the beauty of the handmade," she adds.
Designer Gautam Gupta of label Asha Gautam started off as an embroidery-focused brand with a push on zardozi and mukaish techniques. Over time, the brand has incorporated a
wide range of embroideries such as French knots and petite point. "Beyond embroidery, I have also been fascinated by the art of weaving. Seeing fabric creation as a canvas of unlimited possibilities, we embraced several handloom crafts under our wing, including Banarasi, Paithani, Patola, Pochampally Ikat, Kanjivaram, and Jamdani, to name a few. Techniques like Kalamkari, Bandhani, and Ajrakh were also explored," says Gautam.
Unlike fast fashion—which often serves short-lived fads and relies on poor-quality materials—handcrafted techniques embody timelessness, uniqueness, and love for the art. Each piece carries the long hours, effort, and emotions of artisans who create and co-create with immense care.
"Fast fashion may succeed in terms of affordability and trends, but it comes at a heavy cost. It contributes to landfills with no long-term solution apart from incineration, which then leads to air pollution. The accelerated production cycles use heavy machinery and chemicals, polluting water bodies, while workers are often underpaid and exposed to inhumane conditions. Despite these sacrifices, fast fashion garments rarely last beyond a season," he adds.
Stylist Shikha Dhandhia observes that with the increase in the Bollywood stars showing up on international red carpets, it’s the best platform for Indian designers and crafts to take the spotlight. "Seeing these Made in India looks on Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday or the likes of Isha Ambani makes it all the more cooler for the Indian audience to deep dive into their wardrobes for the classics," she says.
Slow fashion is no longer optional. However, it’s essential. "True luxury has always been about quality, longevity, and meaning. For consumers, investing in fewer but better pieces brings value, while for the industry it ensures sustainability and relevance in the long run," says stylist Vikram Seth.
Today’s shopper wants more than a label. "They look for authenticity, sustainability, and emotional connection with pieces that are responsibly made, culturally rich, and designed to last. In short, they want luxury with a consciousness," he adds.