When time takes flight

A new constellation has emerged in Indian watchmaking. Titan, long celebrated for its trust, craftsmanship, and emotional resonance, now unveils Stellar 3.0: Inspired by the Infinite. Each design captures the poetry of the stars.

In India’s burgeoning luxury watch market, where consumers increasingly seek more than a label, Titan has long held a unique space. Here, choice is about trust, heritage, and a connection that feels personal. Titan has cultivated decades of credibility, blending reliability, and design sensibility into watches that are approachable.

At an exclusive soirée atop Bastian at the Top, Mumbai, Titan introduced The Wandering Hours, the collection’s centrepiece. This mechanical marvel captures the slow dance of the cosmos—numerals drift, glide, and shimmer across an arced dial, powered by Titan’s first in-house movement. The crystallised titanium discs and brushed copper bezel echo the textures of deep space, turning each glance at your wrist into a moment of wonder. Limited to 500 pieces, it’s priced at Rs 1,79,995.