When time takes flight

A new constellation has emerged in Indian watchmaking. Titan, long celebrated for its trust, craftsmanship, and emotional resonance, now unveils Stellar 3.0: Inspired by the Infinite. Each design captures the poetry of the stars.
In India’s burgeoning luxury watch market, where consumers increasingly seek more than a label, Titan has long held a unique space. Here, choice is about trust, heritage, and a connection that feels personal. Titan has cultivated decades of credibility, blending reliability, and design sensibility into watches that are approachable.
At an exclusive soirée atop Bastian at the Top, Mumbai, Titan introduced The Wandering Hours, the collection’s centrepiece. This mechanical marvel captures the slow dance of the cosmos—numerals drift, glide, and shimmer across an arced dial, powered by Titan’s first in-house movement. The crystallised titanium discs and brushed copper bezel echo the textures of deep space, turning each glance at your wrist into a moment of wonder. Limited to 500 pieces, it’s priced at Rs 1,79,995.
The Stellar trilogy continues with Ice Meteorite, featuring a dial crafted from a 1,20,000-year-old Muonionalusta meteorite. Its cosmic ice-blue hue conjures the frozen elegance of the universe, priced at `1,39,995. And then there’s Aurora Caelum, radiating hypnotic northern lights in shades of electric green, available at Rs 95,995.
“For four decades, Titan has shaped the story of Indian watchmaking,” says Kuruvilla Markose, CEO of Watches & Wearables. “With Stellar 3.0, we’re charting a new constellation of innovation—where imagination meets engineering, and India steps confidently onto the world’s horological stage.”
Stellar 3.0 is built on three visionary pillars: Celestial Phenomena, High Horological Functions, and Rare Materials. Each watch is a testament to Titan’s mastery of blending technology with artistry, where orbiting satellites, meteorite fragments, and auroral hues converge in a spectacle of design. In Titan’s universe, time glides, gleams, and gracefully orbits your wrist, inviting dreamers, visionaries, and collectors alike to experience the cosmos in every moment.