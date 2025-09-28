Going nuts for pistachio

This invigorating shade that offers both calming and positives vibe has become a hot favourite, partly thanks to the viral Dubai chocolate trend that exploded over the last year or so. A versatile hue that pairs well with grey, brown and beige and even deep colours like navy and burgundy, pistachio green never fails to make a statement.
Oliveara Jewels Elephant Design Silver Earrings
Crafted in fine sterling silver, these earrings feature intricately detailed elephant motifs that symbolize wisdom, strength, and good fortune. The graceful long-drop design makes them an eye-catching accessory, ideal for both festive occasions and everyday wear. Lightweight yet striking, they bring a unique cultural touch to your style while maintaining a modern appeal. A meaningful statement piece that carries beauty with purpose!
Life n Colors Vintage Chinoiserie Wallpaper
In delicate hues of pistachio green, this soothing wallpaper unfolds a story of timeless grace and adds a cheerful vibe to any space. This exquisite design captures the serene beauty of a classic Chinese garden with hand-drawn branches and soft blossoms.
Swiss Military’s Thames Zipperless Trolley Luggage
Ingeniously crafted from 100 per cent Makrolon polycarbonate, this robust 43-litre carry-on seamlessly blends elegant resilience with secure design. Its zipper-less, theft-proof frame closure incorporates a built-in TSA-approved lock ensuring both premium protection and effortless access. Practicality is elevated by a front-loading 14″ laptop compartment with organiser pocket, 360° dual-spinner wheels, a branded push-button telescopic aluminium trolley handle, and base-looped feet.
Burberry B4451U Eyewear
For the season, Burberry highlights colour as a narrative of reinvention. The luminous transparent green paired with gold metal becomes the defining shade, offering freshness and contemporary flair without losing the elegance. The B4451U embodies this vision with its bold square silhouette and sleek metal brow bar. Finished with signature gold detailing, the piece channels heritage and modern culture in equal measure.
Printed Banarasi Silk Lehenga from KALKI Fashion
Crafted in rich Banarasi silk, this pistachio green lehenga set is a celebration of timeless craftsmanship. The ensemble features intricate coin work embroidery that lends vintage allure, creating a subtle play of shimmer and texture with every step. A sleeveless blouse with a stripe square neckline brings in a contemporary edge.
Tann-ed Julia Baguette Mini Bag
The new season Julia Baguette is a modern classic, defined by its elongated silhouette and soft body. A roped finish on the handles, along with a concealed zip adds a unique touch. Lined with buttery fabric, it holds everyday essentials with ease. Light, chic, and functional, it is the perfect outdoor companion.