Shine On: JOOLRY launches its new collection

It’s the afterparty at a beachside sangeet in Goa. The bride’s cousin appears, having shed her heavy lehenga for a flowy skirt. Her traditional jewellery set is off too, its place taken by a striking leather choker strip adorned with semi-precious jewels paired with danglers and bracelets of a similar design. This statement bijoux is all from JOOLRY by Karishma.
Designed by Mumbai-based Karishma Mehra, the pieces from this couture line of destination and travel jewellery are made with 92.5 percent hallmarked sterling silver and set in gold and silver plating. Semi-precious stones and premium cubic zirconia add shine and sparkle.
Their latest collection ‘Illuminate’ includes bold pieces created to match confident personalities. On offer are chokers, earrings, cuffs, bracelets and rings in diamond tones and rich ruby and emerald hues. “Each piece is built to stand on its own and photograph with clarity, whether worn for a red-carpet appearance, cocktail night, black tie event, wedding celebrations or after dark gathering,” explains Mehra.
High impact sparkle complements structured lines, while vibrant colours are offset by strong proportions. Mehra highlights that the new selection is a more expressive extension of the regular line. Pieces from Illuminate are meant to be noticed, making them ideal for occasions where jewellery needs to takes centre stage and become the focal point of the look. In Mehra’s words, “They are designed to make a woman feel empowered, radiant and unapologetically visible.”