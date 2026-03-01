Unlaced and unbound

From the haute couture ateliers of Zuhair Murad to the high-street rails of ZARA, the corset is everywhere—and this time, it’s about breathing easy. Once the iron-fisted architect of the hourglass silhouette, the corset has undergone a cultural recalibration. Its newest ready-to-wear avatar is minimal, fluid, and engineered for movement. The revival owes part of its momentum to the Regency-core fever sparked by Bridgerton. From couturiers such as Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta, Amit Aggarwal, and Falguni Shane Peacock to contemporary labels like That Antiquepiece, the silhouette has been retooled in breathable fabrics, expanded size ranges and flexible constructions that promise wearability.

Designer Ashna Vaswani’s metallic gold corset tops—etched with vertical panel detailing—balance precision with poise. “They’re perfect for styling with high-waisted trousers, skirts, or layered skirts,” she says. Bollywood’s new guard has embraced the corset’s relaxed renaissance. Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor have been spotted pairing theirs with denim, micro-shorts, and skirts. The styling lexicon has broadened. Fluid skirts for evening. Tailored trousers for razor-sharp minimalism. “Pairing structure with ease allows the corset to move beyond bridal and feel wearable in different settings,” notes Isha Jajodia, Founder & Creative Director, Roseroom. When it comes to palette, restraint reigns. “Shades like ivory, blush, beige, soft pastels, and classic black work effortlessly with a wide range of prêt separates, making the corset a repeat-worthy piece,” adds Jajodia.