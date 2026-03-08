Savoir-faire meets desi flair

The recently showcased Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026 Men’s Collection illuminated the influence of modern Indian sartorialism on the global contemporary wardrobe and reflected it in the dandyism at the core of the Studio Homme. Framed by a scenographic dialogue with Studio Mumbai—the architectural visionaries fusing Indian tradition and modernity—the proposal was infused with the sensory environments of India.

The impressions inspired Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams to reflect on the multi-faceted sensibilities of present-day Indian sartorialism:clothes, cuts, colours and craftsmanship conditioned by a connection to city, nature and the vitality of the sun. Here are our five picks embodying the house’s signature savoir-faire that celebrate the spirit of travel.