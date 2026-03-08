Savoir-faire meets desi flair

The recently showcased Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026 Men’s Collection illuminated the influence of modern Indian sartorialism on the global contemporary wardrobe and reflected it in the dandyism at the core of the Studio Homme. Framed by a scenographic dialogue with Studio Mumbai—the architectural visionaries fusing Indian tradition and modernity—the proposal was infused with the sensory environments of India.
The impressions inspired Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams to reflect on the multi-faceted sensibilities of present-day Indian sartorialism:clothes, cuts, colours and craftsmanship conditioned by a connection to city, nature and the vitality of the sun. Here are our five picks embodying the house’s signature savoir-faire that celebrate the spirit of travel.
Cotteville 50 x The Darjeeling Limited: Little brother of the Alzer and the Bisten, this hard sided suitcase has an appealing compact form and generous capacity. Its solidity is the trademark of the traditional Louis Vuitton know-how.
Cruiser Duffle: Inspired by the iconic Cruiser bag, the Cruiser Duffle is reimagined in lighter, more flexible Damier Pigment denim. This jacquard indigo canvas features a checkerboard pattern, faded and recoloured with a gradient effect.
LV x The Darjeeling Limited Keepall 50: Crafted from naturally tanned calfskin with a sfumato patina finish that echoes archival leather, it’s embossed and inkjet-printed exotic animals create a raised effect across the surface.
Speedy 25 Bandouliere x The Darjeeling Limited: Its coated canvas depicts wild animals racing through palm trees. A deeper colourway amplifies the motif, while the brown cotton-lined interior features an exclusive patch celebrating the House’s association with this iconic film.
Speedy P9 Bandouliere 30: Pharrell Williams introduces brown stripes on it—a nod to one of the House’s original trunk patterns. Paired with chocolate-hued trim and a cream Monogram lining printed on lambskin, this small bag exudes refined luxury.