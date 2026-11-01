From Sarees to Lehenga : How Bralettes Are Transforming Festive Wardrobes

The traditional blouse is facing some stylish competition this festive season. Enter the bralette: flirtier, bolder, and infinitely more versatile. From Bollywood red carpets to off-duty celebrity looks, actors such as Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor have embraced embellished bralettes with saris, lehengas, and Indo-Western separates. As the Diwali card party circuit gathers momentum, expect the trend to get more experimental, with designers playing with architectural silhouettes, unconventional cuts and tactile embellishments such as feathers, fringes, beads, and tassels.
Labels such as Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Sahil Kochhar and Roseroom by Isha Jajodia are reimagining the choli through bralette and bandeau hybrids, pushing festive dressing beyond conventional pairings. The appeal lies in their adaptability. Whether styled with a sari, a fluid skirt or sharply tailored trousers, the bralette offers a fresh way to dress up without playing by the usual rules. “What excites me most is the versatility. A bralette can be playful, dramatic or understated, depending entirely on how you wear it,” she says. For Mohan, the key is to look beyond the predictable lehenga-and-bralette combination. “Pair it with a fluid skirt, beautifully tailored trousers or drape a saree around it. Add a cape or a statement jacket and the entire look changes,” she says.
The styling possibilities make the bralette particularly suited to the festive social calendar, where the same piece can be worn repeatedly without looking the same. An embroidered design could work for a Diwali dinner, a wedding cocktail or an evening out. “For me, that’s the beauty of contemporary festive dressing. You can experiment, make it your own and not take the rules too seriously,” Mohan adds.
But does the growing popularity of bralettes and corsets spell the end of the traditional blouse? Not quite, says Isha Jajodia, designer at Roseroom Couture. “I don’t think the traditional blouse can ever be dead. There’s something so timeless about a beautifully fitted blouse with a saree. It has an elegance of its own, and I don’t think that will ever go out of style,” she says. Instead, Jajodia sees the bralette as an extension of the festive wardrobe. “It gives you the freedom to style a sari or lehenga differently and even pair it with more contemporary pieces,” she adds.
The shift reflects a larger change in festive fashion, where individuality is increasingly taking precedence over prescribed dressing codes
Meanwhile, designer Sahil Kochhar is taking the trend beyond conventional ethnic styling with experimental silhouettes, unconventional cuts and distinctive surface ornamentation. The emphasis is on craftsmanship. “It’s not just about traditional zardozi embroidery anymore; it’s about pushing boundaries with textures, embellishments and craftsmanship that give the bralette a fresh, unexpected identity,” he says.
For a Diwali card party, Kochhar recommends choosing a design with a striking silhouette or distinctive surface detailing. “Pair it with tailored trousers for a sharp, contemporary look, or style it with a statement sharara or a fluid skirt for something more festive. You could also layer it with a structured jacket,” he suggests.
The shift reflects a larger change in festive fashion, where individuality is increasingly taking precedence over prescribed dressing codes. The bralette fits neatly into this mood: it can be dramatic or understated, traditional or experimental. Paired with a sari, it lends the drape a contemporary edge; worn with trousers or a jacket, it moves firmly into evening wear territory. The blouse, of course, is not going anywhere. But for those looking to shake up their festive wardrobe, the bralette is making a compelling case for a little sartorial rule-breaking.