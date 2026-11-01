From Sarees to Lehenga : How Bralettes Are Transforming Festive Wardrobes

The traditional blouse is facing some stylish competition this festive season. Enter the bralette: flirtier, bolder, and infinitely more versatile. From Bollywood red carpets to off-duty celebrity looks, actors such as Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor have embraced embellished bralettes with saris, lehengas, and Indo-Western separates. As the Diwali card party circuit gathers momentum, expect the trend to get more experimental, with designers playing with architectural silhouettes, unconventional cuts and tactile embellishments such as feathers, fringes, beads, and tassels.

Labels such as Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Sahil Kochhar and Roseroom by Isha Jajodia are reimagining the choli through bralette and bandeau hybrids, pushing festive dressing beyond conventional pairings. The appeal lies in their adaptability. Whether styled with a sari, a fluid skirt or sharply tailored trousers, the bralette offers a fresh way to dress up without playing by the usual rules. “What excites me most is the versatility. A bralette can be playful, dramatic or understated, depending entirely on how you wear it,” she says. For Mohan, the key is to look beyond the predictable lehenga-and-bralette combination. “Pair it with a fluid skirt, beautifully tailored trousers or drape a saree around it. Add a cape or a statement jacket and the entire look changes,” she says.