Experience Goan delights at Sorozai: A culinary journey by Versova beach
Goa beckons at Sorozai, by Versova beach, in suburban Mumbai with its delicious serve-up of authentic specials from the beach state.
Food: Fresh and yummy, the tender coconut salad with raw mango slivers sets the tone for a tangy culinary experience. Try the smoky tones of the Goan chorizo pizza that spread across your palate with subtle ease. For fish lovers, the crispy crunch of recheado pomfret and tawa-fried surmai floors completely. The soft and spongy Goan poee is unmissable in prawn balchao. Goan fish curry, chicken cafreal, that tangy raw mango prawn curry, and Malvani mutton are a lip smacking quartet teamed with Goan red rice. Glug the Banta kokum soda and the masala mango soda—the fizz beating the spicy tingle. Susegad Punch is another refreshing winner on the cool cocktail menu. Not enough, still? Wrap up the meal with a perfectly layered bebinca.
Décor: Walk in through the blue door and discover the vibrant space, cupped with handi lamps, nodding greens, and cement benches in the al fresco area that gains a warm, cosy complexion by the cool evenings as the colours of the sunset fill the skies meeting the sea. The colourful buntings, palm prints on the cushion covers and the odd book shelf on the wall lends it a cosy vibe. It feels like the patio of an old Goan home complete with arched doors, stained glass and graffiti, topped with a Mangalorean roof. The walls stand dotted with antique mirrors, with the 12-seater bar backed by Portuguese printed tiles ruling the space tipped by a tiny balcony for smokers. It makes you want to come back again and again to founder Aditi Malik’s ode to her Goan-Konkani roots.
Service: The staff is warm and attentive. You can chill out with a beer, enjoy a laidback sundowner, and nibble on continental specials together with Goan food in a lazy brunch.
Price: Average cost for a meal for two, excluding alcohol: Rs 1,500
Address: Shop No.1, Aram Nagar Part - 1, Seven Bungalows, JP Road, Versova Near Ocean Cliff Entertainment Andheri West 400061