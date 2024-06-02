Experience Goan delights at Sorozai: A culinary journey by Versova beach

Goa beckons at Sorozai, by Versova beach, in suburban Mumbai with its delicious serve-up of authentic specials from the beach state.

Food: Fresh and yummy, the tender coconut salad with raw mango slivers sets the tone for a tangy culinary experience. Try the smoky tones of the Goan chorizo pizza that spread across your palate with subtle ease. For fish lovers, the crispy crunch of recheado pomfret and tawa-fried surmai floors completely. The soft and spongy Goan poee is unmissable in prawn balchao. Goan fish curry, chicken cafreal, that tangy raw mango prawn curry, and Malvani mutton are a lip smacking quartet teamed with Goan red rice. Glug the Banta kokum soda and the masala mango soda—the fizz beating the spicy tingle. Susegad Punch is another refreshing winner on the cool cocktail menu. Not enough, still? Wrap up the meal with a perfectly layered bebinca.