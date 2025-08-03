‘Meat’ing and greeting

From sourcing ingredients for that authentic mediterranean taste to a kitchen helmed by Afghani chef, Barin Naib Attai—Anar has got everything right to offer the taste of the Middle East. The meaty delight of mouth-melting kebabs, makes you want to revisit with friends in tow.

Food: The short menu features staples like stews, kebabs and mezze platters. The kebabs are delicious, while the sheesh tawook and koobideh are juicy. A must try? The mutton gormeh sabzi, a classic but lesser known Iranian stew paired best with meltingly soft meat, kidney beans, herbs and saffron rice. The rich pomegranate molasses in Fesenjoon, with a sweet caramel-like darkness, goes well with chicken. But it’s the cold mezze that stands out among everything else. The creamiest muhammara, silky labneh, smoky baba ghanoush and the slow-cooked mutton hummus—accompanied by homemade breads like simit, challah, and pita—can make for a meal in itself. Leave some space for silken, honey-soaked, cinnamon-scented baklava. Anar’s drinks menu or Mashrub as they like to call it, features Sun and Khallas—a refreshing summery drink with a soothing touch of cucumber and pandan. The bell peppers in Yalla Harrisa add a smoky spicy bite to the tequila and mezcal drink.