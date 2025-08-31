Masala meets modern

With its creative twist on Indian cuisine and home made liquors, Comorin Mumbai blends the novelty and taste of the old streets in a refined setting.

Food: The menu brings regional Indian flair and street food diversity but with imaginative twists like dahi batata puri with an unexpected wasabi hit, or the anda bhurji amped up with crab. The menu doesn’t disappoint Mumbaikars. Like avocado spiked with nimbu masala, served on Banarasi aloo papad, or the comforting sweet corn khichdi with khakra. In the main course, the sweet-and-tart aam ki kadhi steals the show. The Himachali cha gosht, cooked in buttermilk, melts in the mouth to perfection. The signature cheeni malai toast is on the menu, but don’t miss out on the Mumbai-special salted chikki kulfi—its sweetness is balanced by the salty Monaco (biscuit) crumble. Keeping Mumbai’s dining sensibilities in mind, there’s a large selection of vegetarian dishes and a separate Jain menu too. With its inventive cocktails and zero-proof drinks, the beverage menu is on point.

Décor: Designed by London-based Russell Sage Studio, Comorin Mumbai is done up in red and blush tones with metals, tiles, and light fixtures which lend to it a dramatic effect. A highlight is ‘The Orangery’, a plant-filled atrium that doubles as extended seating and events space.